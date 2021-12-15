NHL Glance

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;47;26;41;40;A stray p.m. shower;SSE;7;56%;81%;2. Albuquerque, NM;55;45;48;24;Windy in the morning;W;14;28%;25%;3. Anchorage, AK;5;-3;5;3;Very cold;NNE;4;74%;5%;0. Asheville, NC;65;31;57;41;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;4%;3. Atlanta, GA;69;40;55;42;Nice with sunshine;ESE;6;67%;2%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;52;46;55;54;Inc....
