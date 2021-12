This column is dedicated to my good friend Dennis, who just last month crossed the last horizon because of this dreadful disease. Until we meet again, old friend. In an article I recently wrote for a magazine, I mentioned that COVID will be the defining moment for our generation. People will refer to this as before COVID and after COVID, like previous generations who were “before the Depression and after the Depression” or “before the War or after the War.”

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO