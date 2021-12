The Miami Dolphins have made some interesting roster moves in the past few days including the addition of former 1st round Raiders CB Damon Arnette, and former Dolphins & Patriot practice squad LB Calvin Munson. The most interesting pick up has to be Arnette given that he was released by the Raiders after a controversial video made it’s way to the internet, he was a solid player but inconsistent and mistake prone at times. So with these question marks does Arnette benefit an already stacked secondary?

