Impact of upgrading EVC mode from Haswell to Broadwell

I have a large vSphere instance that I struggling to get to upgrade. We are running vmware vSphere version 7.0 Update 2b build 17958471 and have been for awhile. We regular backup this appliance and try to keep it up-to-date, however, we are failing short lately due to a fault we cant seem to shift. When trying to install anything above Update 2b, which includes update 3 and so on we get one of two errors. If we upgrade our solution with Update 2 aka 7.0.2.00200 to 7.0.2.00400, we get asked for the SSO password and then a error that just gets on my wick "Internal error occurs during the execution of the update process". We have tried this by invoking it through the management UI and also via the CDROM (with the patch-fp iso) using the CLI and nothing seems to get it going. Looking through the logs, I cannot see anything that points to bad play (other than a unknown error has occurred), so I am not sure what causes this. If we try and move to the next update version like 7.0.3, we get a pre check failure which again tells us nothing to what its failing on. I have tried a few culprits activities that I have seen, in the past, that have caused issues like removing our internal certificate and resetting it to default vmware one. We have also tried to deploy a new instance and restoring it from backup and then updating that with no success citing the same errors as above. With the security landscape being so bad at this moment, I am keen to get this resolved and really cant allow it to slip. Anyone else have this issue or give me some pointers to where to go/do?

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO