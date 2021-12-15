ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Impact of upgrading EVC mode from Haswell to Broadwell

By sethkap
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I have a 6.7 U3 cluster that we removed some old hardware from and I can now upgrade the EVC mode from Haswell to Broadwell. We do have some legacy OS's running on it. I'm trying to weigh out the pros and cons of making the change. Curious to hear from...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

