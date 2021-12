Have you been the victim of trauma dumping? This insidious tactic is used by self-centered people to ease their own emotional pain. It involves opening up and sharing dark hurts, in a way that is both disrespectful and hurtful to the people who they love. That’s because emotional labor is still labor. When someone opens up, we have to be a in place where we can mentally and emotionally handle it. Do you have a friend or loved one in your life that is always opening up and dumping their trauma on you? Take steps to protect yourself before the damage becomes permanent.

