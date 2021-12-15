ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs rule out CB L'Jarius Sneed, LB Willie Gay Jr. for Week 15 against Chargers

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jo675_0dNruS0O00

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken another big hit on the defensive side of the ball ahead of their Week 15 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The team announced on Wednesday that they will rule out both CB L’Jarius Sneed and LB Willie Gay Jr. for Thursday night. Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Sneed was en route to Kansas City to rejoin the team, but he did not practice on Wednesday. With the short week and lack of practice time, Sneed has been ruled out for the upcoming Thursday night game.

Gay’s absence will unfortunately be due to COVID-19. He’s been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with the NFL currently battling a league-wide outbreak of the virus. The second-year linebacker has been one of the team’s best defenders this season, and easily their best athlete at the position. His absence will be a huge blow for the center of the Chiefs’ defense.

Gay joins DL Chris Jones and WR Josh Gordon on the list. Those two players have yet to be formally ruled out ahead of the Week 15 game on “Thursday Night Football.” They still have time to potentially test out of the protocol, and will need to be activated on today’s personnel notice to have a chance to play.

The timing of Gay’s placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list rules him out of the game altogether. Gay did not play during the team’s Week 3 game against the Chargers as he was dealing with a toe injury early in the season.

The absences of Sneed and Gay will severely hurt the Chiefs’ chances on Thursday night, putting to test the depth of the defense in Kansas City.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers final injury report vs. Chiefs: 4 questionable

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) Ekeler, James, and Samuel, who were listed as limited participants on Tuesday’s estimated report via walkthrough, all practiced on Wednesday. Brandon Staley...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willie Gay#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Lb Willie Gay Jr#Gay#The Reserve Covid 19#Dl Chris Jones#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' causes for concern vs. Chiefs

The Chargers are hosting the Chiefs in the most crucial game remaining on their schedule on Thursday night, as both teams are neck and neck in the race to be crowned AFC West champions. Los Angeles should be feeling optimistic, but there are also reasons why they should be feeling...
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s 1-word description of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after incredible OT win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an incredible overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was incredible in the victory, throwing for over 400 yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. Mahomes’ performance impressed his teammate Tyrann Mathieu, who could only muster one word in his description of his teammate in a Twitter post.
NFL
AOL Corp

Chargers TE Donald Parham in stable condition after appearing to go unconscious on impact with ground

The first drive of Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ended with a terrifying moment. Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to fall unconscious upon impact with the ground in the end zone after reeling in what would have been a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on fourth-and-goal. Parham had the ball in his hands, but then his helmet snapped back and made hard contact with the turf.
NFL
FanSided

Brittany Matthews tweeting through Chiefs-Chargers nailbiter is all of us

Brittany Matthews, fiancee to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted through Kansas City’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, who were one game behind them for first-place in the AFC West. While they are two of the better teams in the AFC, this game also featured a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game — Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Player Has Blunt Message For Chargers After Overtime Win

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest. Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs. “They don’t want to kick field goals...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy