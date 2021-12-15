Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

In September of 1971, Neil Young took Graham Nash out on his lake in a rowboat and blasted his new album, Harvest. He’d wired his Northern California ranch house as the left speaker and a barn as the right speaker; as the record played, his producer, Elliot Mazer, ran down to the shore to ask how it sounded. “More barn!” Young famously yelled. More than 50 years later, Young is still on his quest to find more barn. In fact, Barn is the title of his new album with Crazy Horse, out this Friday, named after a different old barn that...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO