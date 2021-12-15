ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse

Neil Young didn't rebuild a log barn from the 1850s in the Colorado Rockies...

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release songs from a barn, and Snoop Dogg curates West Coast rap royalty

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn” (Reprise) In February, we highlighted Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Way Down in the Rust Bucket,” a live album recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Then in September, it was Young’s “Carnegie Hall 1970” release that marked the first in the “Neil Young Official Bootleg Series” of unearthed live recordings. So you can color me surprised that the next release from Young isn’t from the back catalog at all — it’s actually all-new material with Crazy Horse.
Neil Young And Crazy Horse Stream 'Welcome Back' Video

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming a brand new music video for "Welcome Back", which is a new track from their forthcoming album, "Barn." Due December 10, the follow-up to the group's 2019 album, "Colorado", was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.
Neil Young ‘Already Planning’ Follow-Up to New LP ‘Barn’

Neil Young said he's preparing to record a new album "pretty soon," even though Barn, his latest LP with Crazy Horse, was just released on Dec. 10. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the legendary rocker was asked what drives him to keep making new material when many of his peers have stopped.
Neil Young
Why Neil Young Still Has No Plans to Tour

Neil Young remains reliably busy in the studio, with a new Crazy Horse album arriving this week, a massive Archives III box in the works and plans to expand Harvest for its 50th anniversary. What he's not interested in doing is playing any of it onstage. Young has no future...
Review: Neil Young's full moon fever shines in 'Barn'

“Barn,” Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Reprise Records) Ever wonder what Neil Young and his longtime bandmates Crazy Horse would sound like in a restored 19th century barn out in the middle of nowhere under a full moon?. Wait no longer, “Barn” is here. And for a...
Neil Young breaks down 'Barn,' track-by-track

Neil Young and the members of Crazy Horse — drummer Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and guitarist/pianist/accordion player Nils Lofgren — secluded themselves in a barn in Colorado to make the new record. Surrounded by an intimate group of trusted friends and musicians, including Neil's wife Darryl Hannah, who made a documentary on the whole process that's also called Barn, Neil was able to make the album just the way he wanted. In this session, we'll hear all about it.
Neil Young Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Barn'

Neil Young joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studio in Malibu about his new album with Crazy Horse out this Friday, 'Barn’. He tells Apple Music he’s thankful to still be making music and discusses planning to record the album around a full moon, the magic of his songwriting process, his guitar sound, and the importance of recording in the right environments. He also explains why going through his archives has been “a real life saver”, shares why he likes President Biden, and details why he’s willing to give up certain freedoms for the benefit of future generations.
Music - Neil Young

Neil Young rebuilds a Rockies barn and reunites Crazy Horse. Neil Young had a barn rebuilt in the Rockies and used it to reunite with his old backing band Crazy Horse. The little log structure from the 1850s lends its name to the album that resulted, just called “Barn.” It will be released Friday along with a documentary of the same name directed by Young's wife, Daryl Hannah. The 76-year-old rock legend says the barn's beautiful acoustics made it a perfect musical clubhouse. And its remote Colorado location made it a safe place during the pandemic to jam with Crazy Horse, his frequent collaborators for more than 50 years.
Neil Young On A Roll With “Barn” Album Follow Up Announcement

Neil Young keeps on surprising us with records after records. Just this 10th of December, Young released the album Barn. Together with Crazy Horse, they’ve made 10 tracks on that album. And now, Young says he’s already preparing for another album. During an interview with the Rolling Stone,...
This Week’s New Releases: Alicia Keys, Green Day, And Neil Young and Crazy Horse

This will be our last new releases blog post of the year, so it’s a twofer, including this week and next’s new records. Today we’ve got new music from Alicia Keys, who has dropped two versions of her new record; ‘Originals’ and ‘Unlocked’. Green Day have released a live LP that brings together the band’s sessions recorded for the BBC between 1994 and 2001, and Neil Young and Crazy Horse have put out their long awaited new album ‘Barn’.
Today’s New Albums: Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleet Foxes, Jeff Tweedy, Nicole Atkins and Jeff Parker. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
The 100 Greatest Neil Young Songs

From tender ballads to raging grunge, the songwriter’s nearly 60-year career has produced some of rock’s most enduring music. By ALISON WEINFLASH & ANGIE MARTOCCIO & ANDY GREENE & DAVID BROWNE & JON DOLAN & KORY GROW & WILL HERMES & DAVID MARCHESE & NICK MURRAY & ROB SHEFFIELD & ROB TANNENBAUM & SIMON VOZICK-LEVINSON & DOUGLAS WOLK.
Neil Young Has a Lot More To Give

In September of 1971, Neil Young took Graham Nash out on his lake in a rowboat and blasted his new album, Harvest. He’d wired his Northern California ranch house as the left speaker and a barn as the right speaker; as the record played, his producer, Elliot Mazer, ran down to the shore to ask how it sounded. “More barn!” Young famously yelled. More than 50 years later, Young is still on his quest to find more barn. In fact, Barn is the title of his new album with Crazy Horse, out this Friday, named after a different old barn that...
Neil Young Is Already Working on Next Project as New Album ‘Barn’ Releases

Despite releasing a new album with Crazy Horse on December 10, Neil Young is ready to release another project “pretty soon.”. While he released Barn just a couple of days ago, Young is ready to put out another album. If this was any other artist that might sound a little wilder. However, Young has released multiple albums in the same year on many occasions.
