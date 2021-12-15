ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Wishing You Acceptance

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we resist what we really feel, it may come back in the form we most fear. Practice accepting experiences, good and bad. There is room to proactively work toward positive change while also embracing complex feelings. When I was putting lights on our Christmas tree, I stepped back...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Holidays with a Narcissist: 5 Things You Should Not Do

If a narcissist can sabotage a holiday event, chances are they will. Vulnerable narcissists will find fault with any effort made to bring joy. Grandiose narcissists may give lavish gifts as a way to prove their worth to others. Many of us are hopeful that this holiday season will be...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Conscious Beginnings: The Benefits of Starting the Day on Your Terms

With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it’s comforting to know that we have some control over how we start our day. Preparing our consciousness should be as important as a surgeon scrubbing up before surgery. Setting aside time to rehearse your day may seem counterproductive, but...
JOBS
ncadvertiser.com

I wish it was socially acceptable for adults to use LEGO desks

Imagine if we lived in a society where playtime was as ubiquitous within the workplace as rolling chairs or coffee. I guess that’s why being a kid is so fun – you can enjoy gifts like this KidKraft Creative Zone Activity Table without the social implications. Made for...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Role of Idealization in Relationships

In desires outside of stable love, people search for cast-off aspects of themselves. What you learn about others through your relationships changes a great deal about how you view yourself. By resisting the enticement of the fantasy or illusion of your partner, you can form real and enduring connections with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Jung
psychologytoday.com

Be Kind, But Do It Quietly

Being kind to others can be done quietly with only the initiator knowing. Quiet Kindness requires advanced social and emotional skills. Practicing kindness provides a host of well-being benefits to initiators and recipients. There are different ways to be kind. One approach is what is known as “Quiet Kindness,” where...
SOCIETY
pioneerpublishers.com

The best gift you can give your kid is acceptance

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2021) — It’s that time again – Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Or as it’s known in our family, Who Has the AmEx Card (followed closely by I Can’t Find My Spanx). That said, unlike another bathrobe, video game system or Tesla, there’s...
CONCORD, CA
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Religion: Do You See What I See?

-Lyrics from the Christmas carol, Do You Hear What I Hear, by Noël Regney & Gloria Shayne. Is there an intelligent way to pursue questions about God and the existential mysteries of life and death?. In a New York Times piece about religion and spirituality last summer, Ross Douthat...
RELIGION
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

Staying Connected to Siblings When You Hate Their Politics

Intense political views can shatter a sibling bond. Typically, siblings spend more time together than anyone else, and their relationships can outlast friendships and marriages. Calm words can defuse the most explosive moments in a sibling relationship. A blunt social media post, a slip on the family text thread, a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Betrayal and Human Relationships

Betrayal can occur in any kind of relationship; the only people who can betray you are people you trust. The intensity of the relationship determines the intensity of the emotional stress caused by the betrayal. Don’t miss out on a close personal relationship because someone betrayed you in the past.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Insulted if a Narcissist Forgets Your Name

Being able to associate a name to a face is a basic memory skill required for good relationships. New research shows that people high in narcissism are so preoccupied with themselves that they fail at simple memory tests. If a narcissist forgets your name, you don't have to feel bad,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

An Attachment Perspective on Choosing Romantic Partners

Making yes/no decisions when someone asks you out is not really choosing a partner because you are not pursuing the kind of person you want. When asked why they chose their partner, most people talk about their own needs and how their partner could fulfill them. If you choose someone,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
unl.edu

Thank You, Best Wishes and Happy Holidays

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the incredible work you have done and the persistence you have shown to get to this point – this eve of finals week for fall of 2021. You continue to help us navigate this long-lasting pandemic and what have been especially difficult times — all the while, keeping us focused on our mission.
LINCOLN, NE
bigeasymagazine.com

Tips You Wish You Knew Before Starting a Business

Starting a business is indeed one hell of a venture. Anyone who has embarked on this fascinating journey might even write a book on how much they’ve learned. However, what you do and what you avoid depends on you. “I wish I had known” or “I wish I knew...
SMALL BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Expectations and Stick to What Matters

There is something about yearly traditions, whether it is religious or not, that link us to our past, present and future. This time of year can also bring a lot of stress and heartache. Tradition is wonderful, but if or when things change those traditions, it can feel painful or like a loss. Even if things are going categorically well for some families, that doesn't insulate them from the stress to perform, or the pressure to meet any and all expectations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Happy Marriages Are Built by Happy Partners

Married people are generally happier than singles, but psychologists debate whether marriage causes or selects for happiness. The current study finds that women get a boost in happiness just before the wedding, and men just after it, but it doesn’t last. Happy marriages are built by happy partners who...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
faithit

“I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore”: Husband Blindsides Wife With Divorce, Pushes Her Into God’s Greater Plan

“Help me, God,” I had cried, and calling for His assistance came as naturally as if I had been doing it all along. And there, in my pain, He met me. There in my brokenness, He spoke to my heart. The words I heard from the Lord at that moment were like a lightning bolt, yet also, simultaneously, like the whisper of a trusted friend placing their hand on my sagging shoulder and speaking the advice I needed. It’s not important what He said to me in that moment, but I can tell you it rang as one of the truest things that has ever been spoken into my life. It was exactly what I needed in that moment, where I felt so unworthy and unloved, but also what I needed to pick myself up from the mess I was in, and move on from a broken situation I could not control or mend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicineNet.com

What Are Some Common Phrases Used by Covert Narcissists?

Covert narcissists share many of the characters of the overt narcissistic, but they are quieter and shyer. These narcissists may manipulate you with words that sound normal and tend to use creative phrases that send mixed messages, which seem harmless but often have a cunning subtext. 25 common phrases used...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy