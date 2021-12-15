ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViQ05_0dNrsk9q00

Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together.

On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began across Spain and in other parts of the European Union regional health authorities in Spain approved widening the scope of those eligible for a booster shot.

After offering third doses to health workers, high-risk groups and those 60 and older during the past two months, Spain will start giving extra shots to people 50 and over, Health Minister Carolina Darias announced at a press conference late Wednesday.

Earlier, during a visit to a school in central Spain where children and their families lined up for their first shots, Darias said vaccination should speed up ahead of the increase in “mobility and social interaction” around Christmas.

“Today is a day charged with emotion,” the minister told reporters. “I’m satisfied and encouraged to see so many parents with their children here.”

Spaniards have displayed a strong vaccination acceptance, leading to nearly 90% of residents aged 12 or older being fully vaccinated.

But children under 11, who represent about 7% of the population, are now believed to be one of the groups spreading most infections. The contagion rate among them — 667 new cases per 100,000 children in two weeks— is nearly 50% higher than the national average of 441 new cases. Their parents, many of them aged between 40 to 49, show the second-highest rate of infection, 550 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days.

On Wednesday, Spain reported 27,140 new daily infections, the highest number since the end of July, and 77 more COVID-19 deaths, although hospital admissions are growing at a slower pace than in previous virus surges.

Spain has officially recorded 88,619 virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Spanish#European Union#Spaniards
The Independent

Spain: PM urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

Spain’s prime minister on Monday urged people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays, as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters that Spaniards can't "let their guard down” because the coronavirus continues to spread, despite fewer cases and fewer difficulties for the health service than this time last year.The regional hospital of Malaga a city on Spain’s southern coast, said 170 staff attended a Christmas dinner in a restaurant last weekend. Since then, 68 staff, including intensive care nurses and doctors, have tested positive for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Sturgeon urges vaccine uptake as she gets booster jag

Scotland’s First Minister urged people to get vaccinated as she got her Covid-19 booster vaccine but said she cannot guarantee the programme will be free of “glitches” such as people being turned away from appointments.Nicola Sturgeon’s comments came after she received her booster and flu jags in Glasgow on Saturday as Scotland recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in 24 hours.One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.FM @NicolaSturgeon had her Covid booster and flu vaccine at @Glasgowclub today.Getting vaccinated...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Masks, home working and vaccination rules changing in Jersey

A range of new measures including mask wearing, home working and a definition of fully vaccinated are being introduced in the new year. They have been announced in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Jersey. The rules will come into force from 4 January, the...
WORLD
New Scientist

UK celebrates one year of its covid-19 public vaccination programme

The phenomenal covid-19 vaccine roll-out in 2021 demonstrates some of the best and worst aspects of modern medicine. It is now estimated that nearly 8 billion doses have been put into people’s arms in the past 12 months – an incredible effort by health services around the world. But the vaccines haven’t been distributed equally. While many people in high-income countries will have received three jabs by Christmas, only about 5 per cent of people in low-income countries are expected to have had at least one by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Eager families queue up as Spain launches child vaccine campaign

MADRID (Reuters) – A boisterous line of families snaked through the corridors of Madrid’s Infanta Sofia hospital on Wednesday as hundreds of keen parents sought to get their children vaccinated on the day Spain opened up COVID-19 shots for five- to 11-year-olds. Many parents said they woke up...
HEALTH
The Independent

Indonesia detects first omicron case in hospital worker

Indonesia has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta the country's health minister said Thursday.The patient has no symptoms and is being quarantined at the Athlete's Village emergency hospital, where the patient worked. The government created the facility in March 2020 to treat COVID-19 patients and as a quarantine venue for Indonesians returning from abroad.Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the case was found on Wednesday, and he urged people to continue following recommended health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.He also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe are having a change of heart

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some former vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe have shifted over to the other side as coronavirus infections surge, countries are making it more difficult for the unvaccinated to travel abroad and authorities battle against government distrust and vaccine disinformation. When she rolled up her sleeve...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months

The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine.The European Medicines Agency also said the J&J vaccine can be used as a booster dose in people who have had two shots of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna The recommendations by the agency's human medicines committee give countries more flexibility as they roll out or accelerate booster campaigns to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant. The agency said in...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

384K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy