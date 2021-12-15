ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Objet: Reflectacles Privacy Eyewear

By Brian Ng
 2 days ago
These days, many of us are more careful than we used to be about protecting our online privacy: refusing to allow tracking cookies, browsing in private mode or with a VPN, locking down our social media accounts (or deleting them altogether). Fewer of us are taking steps to counter how we are surveilled in real life, but Scott Urban is one of them. (He asked to be interviewed via email—specifically, via ProtonMail, the email service of choice for the security-focused—rather than by phone or video conferencing, so he couldn’t be recorded.)

Urban is the creator of Reflectacles , which look like regular sunglasses but are designed to protect the wearer’s identity from prying digital eyes. The glasses address a primary problem of anti-surveillance “wearables”—that they often look odd or unattractive (like these T-shirts that render the wearer invisible to artificial intelligence surveillance technologies) and can themselves draw unwanted attention.

Urban began designing eyewear in 2005, handcrafting custom frames out of wood. After a decade he was ready to move on. “It came down to time, mostly,” he says. He was also getting interested in the idea of making glasses that would confuse surveillance cameras.

Urban’s initial Kickstarter campaign featured two models of sunglasses. The more basic model, the IR-Pair, has lenses that block infrared radiation, making the wearer’s eyes unreadable to infrared cameras and facial recognition technologies that convert infrared data, or heat signatures, into electronic images. (It’s now available in two shades of tortoiseshell as well as in black.)

The other model, the Phantom, features the same IR lenses but also has a layer of reflective material applied to its frame. These reflect available infrared light back at technologies using infrared for mapping or illumination, distorting the heat signature of the wearer’s face. The Phantom remains innocuous-looking because its frame isn’t obviously reflective. Visible light can’t penetrate its outer infrared-permeable layer to reach the reflective layer underneath, so to human eyes the Phantom looks like an ordinary pair of black-framed sunglasses.

A later—and splashier—model called the Ghost, on the other hand, reflects both visible and infrared light, maintaining the wearer’s privacy in flash photos or videos. Urban now also offers clip-on and wraparound versions of the Phantom, as well as the IR-Shield, a pair of frameless goggles with IR-blocking lenses. This is the model Urban wears himself.

Reflectacles come with either light or dark IR lenses. They range from $48 to $188, depending on the model, and prescription lenses can also be ordered.

Though the glasses look like regular eyewear IRL, they don’t on camera. For instance, the owner of Urban’s local bar told Urban that his head became a “halo of light” on the bar’s video feeds and asked that he stop wearing them when inside. Urban complied because he’d rather not get into a fight (he’s already been thrown out several times for other misdeeds). However, when asked whether people would be banned if they went in wearing Reflectacles, the owner couldn’t give a definitive answer.

It’s not clear how anyone would be able to ban Reflectacles—they’re really just sunglasses, after all. The FDA already requires Category 3 sunglass lenses (the standard dark lenses) to block light with wavelengths smaller than 400 nm, which is about the borderline on the spectrum between visible and ultraviolet light. Reflectacles are doing a similar thing, just on the other side of the line, something that hasn’t been regulated. To do so, there would need to be a definitive distinction made between a traditional (and acceptable) sunglass lens and one that prevents biometric data from being collected.

Urban has registered Reflectacles with the FDA, which currently classifies sunglasses and other spectacles as medical devices; this means people don’t have to take them off when requested to do so. Urban notes that wearers tend to remove them at airport security anyway because it’s just easier to follow authority. “It’s sad,” he says, “but that is the reality.”

He doesn’t view Reflectacles as being some sort of radical protest against government or big tech. “We have already signed the rights to our privacy away,” he says.

ARTnews

Pantone Reveals 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri, a Symbol of Creativity and the Metaverse

Will 2022 be a year of restless creativity? Pantone, a company known for its color swatches, seems to think so. In tribute to this optimistic line of thinking, it’s named Very Peri, a purplish shade that it says emblematizes inventiveness, as its color for the coming year. But “purplish” may be a limited descriptor for what Pantone labels “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.” Number 17-3938 in Pantone’s catalogue, Very Peri is meant to carry with it a sense of liveliness and vigor. “Blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Norwegian Archaeologists Discover One of the Largest Viking Longhouses in Scandinavia

Archaeologists discovered several Iron Age Viking longhouses, according to a statement by the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research. The discovery was made by a team working on a project intended to map the presence of Vikings in Gjellestad, a village thought to be a place of great importance during the Iron Age, which lasted roughly from 1200 B.C.E. to 600 B.C.E. “Finding these longhouses confirms that Gjellestad was a central place in the late Iron Age,” said Lars Gustavsen, a Ph.D. candidate who is helping lead this project. Out of the five identified using ground-penetrating radar, the largest measured 196 feet...
WORLD
ARTnews

Newly Excavated Burial Grounds in Egypt Reveal Ancient Mummies with Gold Tongues

If you found yourself intrigued by an ancient mummy with a tongue wrapped in golden foil unearthed in Alexandria earlier this year, you are in luck: two more mummies like it have been discovered at a site in Minya, Egypt. On Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Facebook that a University of Barcelona–led archaeological mission had begun researching two burial tombs that may date back to the 26th Dynasty, which is believed to span from 664 B.C.E. to 525 B.C.E. One of those gravesites had never before been excavated. The archaeologists turned up two bodies—one a man, the...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Hardgraft's Pillow Eyewear Case Will Keep Your Frames Snug and Stylish

If you’ve just looked through our eyewear gift guide for 2021 and you’re thinking about adding in an eyewear case to help you protect those frames, Hardgraft is now here to help. Coming in three staple tones — Classic brown, Coal black and Off-Grey — the leather goods...
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear supports touch, voice, head movement, & hand motion interactions

Invest in a revolutionary piece of tech: the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear. Equipped with advanced technology, the Spark Micro Projector and cutting-edge Micro LED, this eyewear supports four different user interactions through voice, touch, and head movement and motion. As a result, you can access information faster and easier rather than reaching for your phone. Designed to revolutionize how you view and consume information, the OPPO Air Glass boasts an easy-to-use display. Furthermore, this eyewear also comes with preinstalled apps, including Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation. The screen presents key messages in front of your eyes with a brightness of up to three million nits. Additionally, OPPO’s self-developed Spark Micro Projector is the size of a coffee bean to create a lightweight, functional pair of glasses. This projector features a CNC metal enclosure to provide exceptional heat dissipation and stability.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

32°N versatile eyewear switches from sunglasses to reading glasses in just one swipe

Tired of alternating between sunglasses and reading glasses? Opt for the 32°N versatile eyewear, which lets you switch from sunglasses and reading glasses in just one swipe. With seamless technology, this versatile eyewear fits into your everyday activities and occasions, allowing you to wear them every day. Moreover, this eyewear will add convenience to your life—preventing you from constantly changing glasses or losing a pair when you’re outside. Without having to adjust lenses, you can look at the horizon, and then swipe the glasses to check your phone. And you won’t need to make any adjustments: it just takes one simple swipe to focus from close to far distances. Finally, available in 4 frames, there’s a style that suits your fashion and personal style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seattle Times

Android privacy settings to change now

Android is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, and it’s full of settings and options to help keep your personal data safe. But trying to use all of those tools effectively can sometimes feel a little confusing. Here’s some help. . There’s one...
CELL PHONES
Hypebae

Eyewear Brand REVÉ by RENÉ Debuts Hello Kitty-Themed Shades

REVÉ by RENÉ has launched its latest collection of eyewear in collaboration with Sanrio. The duo’s sunglasses range is comprised of four designs inspired by Hello Kitty. Arriving in a sleek black hue, the Biu Biu features a sharp-edged, cat-eye silhouette. You can switch up your accessory’s look with the interchangeable ribbons available in “Lust Red,” “Supple Pink,” “Birthday Cake Pink,” “Black Beauty” and “Fairy Dust.” Elsewhere, the Cheek to Cheek, which mimics the front profile of Hello Kitty, comes in a muted purple tone. Let Me In Your Story sports an oversized design with a rose gold temple and gold end-tips , while the BeBe arrives in a chic oval shape with a red ribbon motif.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
