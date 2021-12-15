ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Network CEO Dr. Emily Ptaszek Announces Departure

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 15, 2021 – — Healthcare Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) working to ensure primary medical care is accessible to everyone in our community, today announced Dr. Emily Ptaszek, president and chief executive officer, has notified the board of her decision to resign from her position, taking place in...

The Owensboro Times

Southern Star President and CEO Staton announces departure effective Feb. 28

Jimmy Staton, President and CEO of Southern Star, today announced his intention to leave the company effective Feb. 28, 2022. “My five years with Southern Star have been the absolute highlight of my career,” Staton said in a release. “Southern Star is an organization of wonderful team members who have accomplished so much over the last five years. I have no words to express the affection I have for the entire team, and I thank them, and the Southern Star Board, for allowing me to be their leader during this time.”
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

STEM Healthcare appoints Dermot Kenny as new CEO

Leading global pharmaceutical and life sciences auditing firm, STEM Healthcare, part of Ashfield Advisory, has appointed Dermot Kenny as its new CEO. Dermot has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry spanning over 25 years. His most recent role was leading Novartis’ Global Clinical Technology and Innovation team. Throughout his...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts

Trustly’s Chairman Johan Tjärnberg Named CEO

Swedish FinTech startup Trustly is changing up its top level positions, with CEO Oscar Berglund stepping down to take on the new post of chief business development officer and board chairman Johan Tjärnberg appointed CEO effective Jan. 17, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Dec. 14). Trustly board member Fredrik Näslund, a partner at Nordic Capital Advisors, will assume the duty of chairman of the board.
BUSINESS
Supermarket News

Hy-Vee promotes Jeremy Gosch to president in leadership succession

A round of executive retirements at Hy-Vee has led to the appointments of a company president, a new vice chairman and a new chief financial officer. West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee said late Friday that Jay Marshall, vice chairman and president of Hy-Vee Supply Chain and Subsidiaries, and Mike Skokan, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, are retiring after 39 years and 35 years of service, respectively.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Coherus Biosciences appoints Theresa LaVallee as CDO

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) has announced the addition of Theresa LaVallee, Ph.D. as its Chief Development Officer. Dr. LaVallee will serve as a member of the Co.’s executive leadership team and oversee all regulatory matters and product development functions, reporting to Denny Lanfear, President and CEO of Coherus.
BUSINESS
WKRN

Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Anthony Trabue, TriStar Centennial

I would like to nominate Anthony Trabue an ob at the Centennial Tri Star building. I was a high-risk pregnancy. My Wife and I had just had two miscarriages and we’re trying to have our first Girl, we have four boys. I went through three Drs before I found...
HEALTH SERVICES
Norman Transcript

CCFI announces new CEO

Center for Children and Families, Inc. (CCFI), a United Way of Norman partner agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer Melissa Simpson Klink. Melissa is a passionate non-profit executive, with a focus in equitable mental health treatment for every Oklahoman. Born and raised in...
NORMAN, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Announces 800 New Travel Nursing Jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A staffing shortage is forcing UPMC to get creative. The hospital giant just announced a groundbreaking travel nursing program, aimed at keeping and attracting in-demand nurses. UPMC told KDKA-TV it thinks this might be a first in the healthcare industry. Eight hundred new spots just opened up Friday, and UPMC said it hopes this will stop its nurses from looking elsewhere. “We need to be innovative; we need to be willing to find new ideas, and we need to be bold about it,” UPMC Senior Vice President of Health Services Tami Minnier said. “This is very bold. This is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Haven Independent

Omicron Lands In New Haven

The first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in New Haven. Mayor Justin Elicker and city Health Director Maritza Bond broke that news Thursday afternoon during a Covid-focused press conference held online via Zoom. They said that the new highly infectious — and hopefully less lethal — variant of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: board of directors and CEOs

The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide four examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it.
HEALTH SERVICES
Entrepreneur

Teladoc (TDOC) Ties Up to Offer Virtual Care for NLA Members

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently expanded ties with the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions — the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (“NLA”). As a result of the move, TDOC’s virtual care products and services portfolio will be extended to NLA this time. The alliance is likely to strengthen the position of Teladoc Health as a leading comprehensive virtual healthcare services provider.
HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

The Legal Tech-To-English Dictionary: Law Practice Management Consulting

Ed. note : This is the latest installment of The Legal Tech-to-English Dictionary, part of our Non-Event for Tech-Perplexed Lawyers. Jared Correia is the host of the Non-Eventcast. There’s a term for when attorneys use Latin and other arcane languages to describe legal processes to consumers: “legalese.”. But...
LAW
Reuters

Deloitte tech pro heads to global immigration law firm Fragomen

(Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has plucked an executive who managed Deloitte's IT strategy to fill a newly-created top technology-focused role at the immigration law firm. New York-founded global firm Fragomen said on Thursday it has hired Marco Deutsch as chief digital and technology officer, based in...
IMMIGRATION
southfloridahospitalnews.com

New Preventative Monoclonal Antibody for Immunocompromised Patients

On December 17 2021 Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to announce a new long-acting COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy from AstraZeneca will be available for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, at numerous health care provider locations in Florida, upon allocation from the federal government. A one pager about Evusheld can be found here.
HEALTH

