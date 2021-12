Grants for new electric cars have been slashed by 40 per cent to “enable taxpayers’ money to go further”, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.The maximum amount of cash motorists can claim towards the cost of a plug-in car has been cut from £2,500 to £1,500.For cars to be eligible for the grant they must now cost less than £32,000.This is down from £35,000.Plug-in car - £1,500Electric motorcycle - £500Electric moped - £150Large electric van - £5,000Small electric van - £2,500The DfT said the changes will allow “the scheme’s funding to go further and to help more people make...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO