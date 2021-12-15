ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' causes for concern vs. Chiefs

By Gavino Borquez, Valentina Martinez
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E51bB_0dNrotQd00

The Chargers are hosting the Chiefs in the most crucial game remaining on their schedule on Thursday night, as both teams are neck and neck in the race to be crowned AFC West champions.

Los Angeles should be feeling optimistic, but there are also reasons why they should be feeling wary heading into the Week 15 bout.

One of the hottest teams in the NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E39l5_0dNrotQd00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are playing outstanding football. Kansas City has won six consecutive games, most recently torching the Raiders, 48-9. Furthermore, they have the Chargers’ number when the two play in California. The Chiefs have won their last seven games against the Bolts on their home turf. The last time the Bolts won came back on Dec. 29, 2013, when Kansas City rested their starters after having the division already clinched.

From one of the worst to best defenses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241qLy_0dNrotQd00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While Justin Herbert and company have been picking apart defenses weekly, the Chiefs might have the recipe to counter. Kansas City has given opposing offenses fits as of late, holding the Packers to seven points in Week 9, the Raiders to 14 points in Week 10, the Cowboys to nine points in Week 11, the Broncos to nine points in Week 13, and the Raiders most recently to nine points in Week 14. In addition, the team has done an excellent job of creating takeaways, posting 15 in their last five games. The team could be without Chris Jones, a key piece along the defensive line, but they have enough firepower to still be disruptive, including former Chargers edge defender Melvin Ingram.

Chargers likely to be without Rashawn Slater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYZD9_0dNrotQd00
AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Chargers will be getting some reinforcements back in the lineup. However, the team is preparing to be without rookie sensation Rashawn Slater, who’s already playing at a Pro Bowl level. Slater has not only been a crucial piece at protecting Herbert’s blindside but in the run game. In place of Slater will be third-year Trey Pipkins. Pipkins has made eight starts, with five of them coming last season. He allowed 15 pressures, six quarterback hits, and four sacks in the four games at left tackle, which isn’t promising, especially against a Chiefs team that is effective at blitzing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

