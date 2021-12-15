Coolville council member won’t return due to behavior of former police chief

The December meeting of the Coolville Village Council was once again dominated by conflicts with the village’s former police chief, with one council member saying she will not return to council next year due to the former chief’s “bulls--t.”

Water meter trouble

As in the November meeting, covered by The Athens Messenger , conflicts at Tuesday’s meeting largely revolved around issues related to former Police Chief Scott Miller’s properties.

At the meeting, Miller requested that the village remove equipment from his property that was present at the time of purchase and also raised a dispute related to bringing water to one of his properties.

The village proposes to install a water meter at a property adjacent to the parcel for which it would conduct readings, which Miller said would lower the value of the property where the meter would be located. Miller owns both properties but is attempting to sell the property where the meter would be located under the village’s proposal.

Miller said he wants the village to install the meter at the same property for which it would conduct readings, which he claims the village is legally obligated to do.

The village made no moves at this month’s meeting to accommodate Miller. Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Chiki (Rupe) described the village and Miller as being at a “stalemate,” and Miller said he intends to pursue legal action to resolve the issue.

“Bullying” behavior

Miller and the council both accused the other side of “bullying” behavior during disputes over these issues.

“Saying ‘you’re not going to get water, na-na na-na boo-boo, if you don’t do it our way,’ is a bully move,” Miller said, adding that he has been without water at his apartment for over four months.

Miller repeatedly interrupted the meeting to raise his concerns related to his property, despite several requests by Chiki that Miller save his concerns for the section of the meeting reserved for citizen comments.

“If you cannot be quiet during the meeting, you will be asked to leave the meeting,” Chiki said at one point, although Miller interrupted the meeting multiple times after this as well.

Disputes related to Miller speaking out of turn were also raised during the October and November council meetings, with Chiki calling the police at the October meeting in an attempt to disburse Miller and his supporters.

Council Member Lora Toncray said at the meeting that she feels Miller is “trying to bully the council” on issues related to his property.

Council Member Charity Boggs, meanwhile, said she would not serve on council beyond the end of 2021 due in large part to Miller’s behavior.

“I’ve put up with you pressuring me and calling me and texting me, and I’m tired of you pressuring me continuously, and I’m done with it,” Boggs said to Miller at the meeting. “My last day on council will be Dec. 31, I’m announcing it now, and it’s a lot of your bulls--t, and a few others.”

Boggs told the Messenger that in addition to repeated calls, texts and comments at meetings, Miller also approached her at her property.

Boggs said it is not only Miller who has made it difficult for her to continue serving on council, but also the behavior of residents who are leading the campaign to dissolve the Village of Coolville, covered by the Messenger .

Of those residents and Miller, Boggs said their “straight point is to destroy this village.”

Boggs added that she wishes there “was a way that I would feel comfortable” continuing to serve on the council.

Miller said he has only pressured Boggs “to do the right thing.”

“If council members can’t do the right thing, and can’t take the pressure to do the right thing, and if she wants to quit because of it, then that’s probably a good thing for Coolville that she’s stepping down,” Miller said.

Miller resigned as the village police chief during the October council meeting, alleging corruption on the part of the village government.

Miller faces a lawsuit alleging he used excessive force against and otherwise violated the rights of a Coolville resident during his time as chief, as the Messenger reported .

The plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Fradin, said an attempt at mediation failed, and he now expects the case to move to trial.

Looking back and forward

Although the December meeting revolved around Miller’s concerns related to his properties, Chiki initially attempted to focus the meeting on recent accomplishments of the village as the council wraps up its current term.

Chiki cited a long list of accomplishments, including bringing the village water company out of debt, numerous infrastructure improvements, the use of money available through federal stimulus to support village projects and connecting village residents to utility bill assistance programs.

The village also looked ahead during the meeting, with a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. to appoint new council members for the next term.

Nobody ran for Coolville Village Council in the 2021 election.

Chiki, around whom much of the debate around dissolution revolves, said she is considering pursuing an appointment to serve on council again.