Unless Congress acts, and soon, our nation’s most vulnerable citizens will be at risk to no longer receive the specialized medical care that they so desperately need. Throughout this pandemic, my fellow physicians and I have been fighting on the frontlines to treat some of our nation’s most susceptible patients. This includes the elderly and disabled, who are covered by Medicare and make up nearly 20% of the U.S population. Now, they are being targeted and have the most to lose.

CONGRESS, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO