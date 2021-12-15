ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Hope to Continue Winning Ways Against Browns

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are on the road for the second straight week to play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland with their post-season hopes clearly on the line. The good news for the Raiders (6-7) is that they hold a 16-10 margin over the...

www.yardbarker.com

FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Ozzie Newsome
Person
Brian Sipe
profootballrumors.com

Raiders-Browns Moved To Monday

1:23pm: The game has indeed been postponed to Monday, reports Josina Anderson (via Twitter). 12:58pm: The NFL and the NFLPA may move to reschedule tomorrow’s game between the Raiders and Browns (Twitter link via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com). The two sides may render a decision in the next hour, since the Raiders are on the verge of flying to Cleveland.
Cassius

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Criticizes The NFL’s Response To Covid Spikes

  The Omicron variant is proving that we may not be through this pandemic yet. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has called out the National Football League for how they are handling the current spikes. As spotted on CBS Sports, the Austin, Texas native spoke out regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak throughout the sport. This month […]
CBS Sports

Browns' Baker Mayfield says he's asymptomatic from COVID-19, still hopes to play Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns could be without upwards of 20 different players due to COVID-19 when they host the Raiders in their postponed Week 15 matchup on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. But starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is hopeful he won't be one of them. Mayfield was part of the first wave of Browns players to test positive for COVID in the lead-up to Week 15 and has been on COVID reserve ever since. But he hinted on Instagram Sunday night that he's asymptomatic and praying he'll test negative to be cleared for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas Sun

Game against possibly undermanned Browns could reset Raiders’ season

• Who: Raiders (6-7) at Browns (7-6) The Raiders feel like most of the breaks have gone against them during a 1-5 post-bye week stretch that has seemingly sunk their season, but they may have caught one in their favor this week. A COVID-19 outbreak left Cleveland’s roster decimated, and the NFL insisted it wouldn’t move the game from its scheduled Saturday time slot. The league eventually caved and pushed the game back, allowing the Browns a chance to get more players back. They’ve had more than 20 members of the roster and coaching staff test positive, including coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The expected absences had the betting bouncing from Raiders+6.5 to -4.5. Where it lands by kickoff is anyone’s guess, as the home team, currently back to favored status, is unlikely to be at full strength. It’s a golden opportunity for Las Vegas to get back into playoff contention.
WHIO Dayton

Browns game against Raiders moved to Monday amid COVID outbreaks

CLEVELAND — The NFL has moved the game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders to Monday night amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that several teams are experiencing. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Browns HC Stefanski, QB Mayfield test positive for COVID-19; Saturday game status in question. The game in Cleveland,...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns-Raiders game postponed

After a slew of new COVID-19 cases as well as outcry from players, fans and everyone in between on social media, the National Football League is postponing the Cleveland Browns game against the Las Vegas Raiders scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
NFL

