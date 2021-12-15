Raiders Hope to Continue Winning Ways Against Browns

• Who: Raiders (6-7) at Browns (7-6) The Raiders feel like most of the breaks have gone against them during a 1-5 post-bye week stretch that has seemingly sunk their season, but they may have caught one in their favor this week. A COVID-19 outbreak left Cleveland’s roster decimated, and the NFL insisted it wouldn’t move the game from its scheduled Saturday time slot. The league eventually caved and pushed the game back, allowing the Browns a chance to get more players back. They’ve had more than 20 members of the roster and coaching staff test positive, including coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The expected absences had the betting bouncing from Raiders+6.5 to -4.5. Where it lands by kickoff is anyone’s guess, as the home team, currently back to favored status, is unlikely to be at full strength. It’s a golden opportunity for Las Vegas to get back into playoff contention.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO