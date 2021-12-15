Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect

It appears that COLD weather is here to stay. It took awhile, but cold, but not bitterly cold will dominate our area through the end of the year. There will be a few light snow events between today and Christmas. A minor snow event starts late today and lasts through Friday night. around 1-3" in the F/M area with lesser amounts to our north. Another clipper will ride to our north on Sunday bringing some light snow to northern parts of ND. A better chance for light snow on Tuesday then again Christmas eve. Temps will remain generally in the teens. Bundle up!! Good news is I don't see any major storms before Christmas that would disrupt travel.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO