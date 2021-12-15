ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are likely Wednesday night. Isolated wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour are possible. A line of showers and thunderstorms will enter...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
Iowa State
Chicago, IL
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
LINCOLN, NE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Bringing a Winter Blast of Snow, Cold This Weekend

Hopefully you enjoyed the warm weather while it lasted, because it’s all coming to an end. After a week of unseasonably warm temperatures throughout Michigan, we’re in for a weekend of cold and snow. According to the forecast at Weather.com, Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 18 and 19) will...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers Possible Friday Night Into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and gray wrap to the work week, showers are possible Friday night. Rain will be widely scattered and off and on through Saturday morning. A stalled front will linger near the Baltimore area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast. A good chunk of our Saturday looks dry though, with wet weather reappearing after dinnertime. Afternoon temperatures won’t make it past the mid 50s. That final burst of moisture will be a result of the cold front swinging through. Rain totals shouldn’t exceed 0.15”. As the system pulls away from Maryland on Sunday, skies will clear and colder air...
MARYLAND STATE
#Chicago Weather#Tornado Warnings#Chicago Area#Cbs
CBS DFW

North Texas Spring-Like Conditions Friday Quickly Turning To Wet, Winter Weather Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A strong cold front is headed to North Texas overnight. It will take temperatures from the upper 70s Friday afternoon, to the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will develop along the front around midnight and move south early Saturday morning. The line is expected in the Metroplex between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for the area as a few storms may reach severe limits. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Behind the front strong northerly winds will draw in colder air and steadily drop temperatures into the upper 40s by Saturday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
wyandottedaily.com

Colder temperatures in forecast

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. A cold front moves through tonight, and then on Saturday night, temperatures may reach a low of 18, the weather service said. During the daytime Saturday, temperatures will be around 30. Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures of about 39.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minor snow events, cold Christmas week but no BIG storms expected

It appears that COLD weather is here to stay. It took awhile, but cold, but not bitterly cold will dominate our area through the end of the year. There will be a few light snow events between today and Christmas. A minor snow event starts late today and lasts through Friday night. around 1-3" in the F/M area with lesser amounts to our north. Another clipper will ride to our north on Sunday bringing some light snow to northern parts of ND. A better chance for light snow on Tuesday then again Christmas eve. Temps will remain generally in the teens. Bundle up!! Good news is I don't see any major storms before Christmas that would disrupt travel.
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday’s weather: Snow day!

Today: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Periods of snow (3-6″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Sunday: Early flurries followed by some sun with a brisk wind. High 34 (feels like 19) Winds: NNW 15-25+ Sunday night: Mainly clear...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures Move In After Record-Tying Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a mild day with temperatures nearly 20-25 degrees above normal with rain showers, we are turning a bit cooler but still above normal for our Friday with highs near 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Yesterday we tied the record high of 64 degrees set back in 1940. The Low was 49 degrees which is the warmest low temperature recorded on December 16th. The previous record was 48 set in 1877. The mean temperature was 57 degrees which was also the warmest mean temperature on record...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wintry Mix Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level disturbance will generate a light, wintry mix for our area overnight and into Saturday. Minor amounts of accumulation are possible. (Credit; CBS 2) If we do not end up with .1″ or more of snow accumulation, we will likely break a record for the latest (first measurable) snow. The old record Dec. 20, 2012. We’ve only had a “trace” of snow this season. The best moisture with this system will hug the front and storm center. That’s why we only expect light activity. (Credit; CBS 2) The low for Friday night is 34. The high for Saturday is 38 as the light mix tapers off, but conditions remain cloudy. (Credit; CBS 2) . It will be clearing for Sunday with a high of 35. (Credit; CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

