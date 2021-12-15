Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level disturbance will generate a light, wintry mix for our area overnight and into Saturday.
Minor amounts of accumulation are possible.
(Credit; CBS 2)
If we do not end up with .1″ or more of snow accumulation, we will likely break a record for the latest (first measurable) snow. The old record Dec. 20, 2012.
We’ve only had a “trace” of snow this season.
The best moisture with this system will hug the front and storm center. That’s why we only expect light activity.
(Credit; CBS 2)
The low for Friday night is 34. The high for Saturday is 38 as the light mix tapers off, but conditions remain cloudy.
(Credit; CBS 2)
It will be clearing for Sunday with a high of 35.
(Credit; CBS 2)
