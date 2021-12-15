ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man steals beer truck, leads police on slow-speed chase while beer spills into street

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melanie DaSilva
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssB7q_0dNrl0Ie00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — A man from Rhode Island who is suspected of trying to steal a delivery truck parked outside a Providence business faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police say Jeremy Fellela of Cranston jumped into the truck, which appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a liquor store. He then drove off, leading to a low-speed chase on Monday afternoon, police say.

WWII vet says he feels ‘great’ on his 101st birthday: ‘Life can be beautiful’

A photojournalist with WPRI captured video of the incident, during which the truck’s liftgate was open and ramp was down, causing bottles and kegs to spill into the street.

Parts of the chase were also captured by a resident’s doorbell camera, showing the truck slowly leading police down the street.

The suspect eventually crashed into a utility pole after about two miles.

Fellela, 44, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, reckless driving, and refusal to submit a chemical test. He was ordered to be held without bail following his arraignment, due to Fellela’s failure to appear during five of his 11 previous criminal cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Police#Beer#Reckless Driving#Wpri#101st
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Prominent Sarasota cancer doctor charged with prescription and insurance fraud, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A prominent Sarasota doctor is under arrest accused of calling in fraudulent prescriptions for valium. Investigators with the Sarasota Police Department say Dr. Michael Dattoli’s prescriptions were issued under the name of one of Dattoli’s former coworkers at the Datolli Cancer Center on behalf of Dattoli’s wife. A former employee of […]
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy