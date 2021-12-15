Hometown Hopefuls: Nick Page, Freestyle Moguls

As I slide up next to Barbara Sweeney Hughes to catch my breath, she turns to me, grins, and says, “Now that’s what you call milking the run.” It was February 2021, and I had just followed her picture-perfect turns through some of the deepest, lightest snow I have ever skied. Barbara, I, and three other ladies from Utah were on day one of a three-day ski getaway at Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming (grandtarghee.com). During our stay, we were treated to many more snow-choked runs like the one Barbara had “milked” on our first morning—often following little to no wait in a lift line—along with lots of laughs, tasty food and drink, and even some spa time, all set against the backdrop of a charming Western town. A visit that, in keeping with the dairy theme, felt a bit like a skiers’ land of milk and honey.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO