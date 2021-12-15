ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

After governor’s veto, parents now must opt-in for students to learn about dating violence, child abuse

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9HTg_0dNrhqof00

School districts in Texas are now required to teach students about dating violence, family violence, child abuse and sex trafficking after a new law went into effect in early December.

But advocates are concerned that a last-minute change to the law’s language means the children who need the information the most, will be the least likely to get it.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the original version of the bill over concerns that it didn’t allow parental involvement. During the second special session, legislators passed a revamped version of the law that included Abbott’s input.

Teenager shot dead in Pharr, police searching for 16-year-old suspect

Parents are now required to sign a permission slip for their students to be educated on these subjects, raising concerns that children who may be experiencing abuse at the hands of a parent will be excluded from receiving information that could help them.

State Sen. Royce West , D-Dallas, helped craft both versions of the bill. He said he thought a lot about the impact this new provision might have.

“But the reality is that I can’t pass the bill without having that opt-in,” he said. “And so I think the greater good is served by passing the compromise bill with the governor to make sure we touch as many lives as possible.”

From all-in to opt-in

The law, known as the “Christine Blubaugh Act”, is named after a 16-year-old who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in Grand Prairie, Texas in 2000. The original legislation, which didn’t require parental permission, had bipartisan support and passed the Senate on a 29-2 vote. The bill’s sponsors said they were shocked when the governor vetoed it.

“At least when Governor [Rick] Perry had objections about things, his legislative staff would work with your team to deal with the objection,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchía , D-Dallas. “But that doesn’t seem to be the same course of action as Governor Abbott.”

In a statement to The Texas Tribune, a spokesperson for Abbott said the governor said he cares deeply for the rights of parents, as well as the safety of children.

“There were good intentions in [the original bill] but the bill failed to recognize the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction,” said press secretary Renae Eze. “Having been signed into law by the Governor, middle school and high school students will now receive instruction on the prevention of child abuse, family violence, and dating violence, while ensuring the rights of parents in their child’s education.”

West and Anchía worked with Abbott’s office to draft the new legislation, which says districts must obtain written consent from a student’s parent before offering them education on dating violence, family violence and child abuse.

As a parent of two high school students himself, Anchía said he’s encouraging all parents to sign the paperwork to enroll their students in the course.

“As a parent, I’m not trained in these interventions or these tools,” he said. “So I really want somebody who understands them, who knows what they’re doing, to be able to communicate this information to my child.”

UIL changes districts for valley schools

Advocates encourage parents to enroll

Advocates say there’s been an increased focus in recent years on helping students identify and prevent family and dating violence — but there’s still more work to be done.

Roy Rios, prevention manager for the Texas Council on Family Violence, said there are plenty of evidence-based, age-appropriate curriculums on family and dating violence being used in school districts around the state.

These classes teach students about healthy relationships, give them a vocabulary to understand abuse and point them to resources and places to seek help. But Rios said a lot of the training is about helping students to embrace their leadership skills to be a good bystander and member of the community.

“They take those lessons with them into college, or however they spend their adult lives,” said Rios. “What we’re seeing through the research is that these types of programs equip young people on how to avoid victimization, and how not to perpetrate violence in their lives.”

He hopes the new law will give every student access to this education. But he and other advocates worry that requiring parents to sign up will diminish the reach.

Some students may simply fall through the cracks, especially those who don’t live with their parents or forget to get the paperwork signed. Some parents may not want their children educated about child abuse, particularly if they are the perpetrators of the abuse. Others may not want to admit that their child could fall victim to dating violence.

“It’s not great to hear that we as adults are often not privy to all of the dynamics of a young person’s life,” said Rios. “But what we do know is that young people talk to each other. Often it takes the support of peer networks to understand how to intervene, how to offer support to a young survivor.”

Heather Bellino is the executive director at the Texas Advocacy Project, a domestic violence legal advocacy group. She is also a parent, and said she appreciates the need for parental input in what their children are taught.

“Being a parent, that’s your heart walking around outside of your body and you want to protect it in every way you can,” she said. “But sometimes protecting in every way you can means stretching a little bit outside of your comfort zone.”

She’s imploring parents to get educated on these issues themselves — and sign their students up for the curriculum.

“Opting out of this training,” she said, “won’t stop your child from being abused.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

In battleground District 15, candidates prepare for March primary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressional seats are voted on every two years. The deadline to announce your intention to run for Congress in 2022 was December 13. The primary elections for the vote in November 2022 take place in March and ValleyCentral spoke with a Republican and Democrat candidate who are hoping to win their […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas has built 6 miles of wire border fencing along Rio Grande under Operation Lone Star

Since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June announced the state would "step up" and erect its own border barrier along the Rio Grande, only six miles of wire fencing so far has been completed, some of it just temporary razor fence coils laid on the ground, officials with the Texas Military Department said Thursday. This includes 2 miles of concertina wire placed on the ground in Starr County near Rio Grande City where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit on Saturday with other state officials.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pharr, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

Local health expert urges age-appropriate toys for children

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toys are the most common Christmas gifts for children but they can also put them in a life-threatening situation.  According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), kids ages four and younger are the most at risk for injury or a life-threatening situation with toys. Valley Baptist Pediatrician Dr. […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas DPS provides update on barrier construction along border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their weekly briefing on Thursday, providing an update on Operation Lone Star and the construction of a barrier along the border. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen estimates 38,000 residents were vaccinated in 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen hosted their final vaccine clinic for the 2021 year Thursday. Health Director Josh Ramirez reflected on the past year combating the pandemic and said it was one of the most challenging years yet. “We worked for the citizens because it’s the people we’re trying to protect every […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to assist renters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program is available for renters, and Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is still accepting applications for those in need. The rental and operations manager for CDCB, Crystal Losoya, says 12.7 million dollars of Cares Act money was distributed to Cameron County for the assistance of […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Royce West
ValleyCentral

Texas Military Department constructing border fencing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department held its weekly update Thursday to provide updates on border fence construction. Since Dec. 9th Texas DPS has made more than 8,000 criminal arrests at the border and more than 82,000 migrant apprehensions. As a result from Governor Greg Abbott’s order […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes announces Interim Chief of Police

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has appointed an Interim Police Chief after the retirement of former Chief Roy Quintanilha. Assistant Chief of Police Blanca Sanchez has been named as the Mercedes Interim Chief of Police effective Dec. 17, according to a release by the City of Mercedes. Sanchez holds a Master Peace […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Tax Office Substation temporarily closed for repairs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mcallen Tax Office Substation will be temporarily closed for several days due to repairs. Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. closed the office for repairs on Thursday. The McAllen Tax Office Substation is located at 300 East Hackberry Avenue. The tax office will reopen on Tuesday, December 21, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Dating Violence#Domestic Violence#Texas Uil#Veto#D Dallas#Senate
ValleyCentral

Organ donor’s mother recalls impact of donation on families

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is about one week away, one mother is sharing the importance of giving the gift of life this holiday season. “Her now, she’s my hero, she’s my hero,” said Rosie Valdez, the mother of Regina Valdez who died when she was 32 years old. “She got sick with the flu, and […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) will hold vaccine clinics for children on Wednesday. The vaccine clinics will be available for those between the ages of five and 11, and will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the following elementary schools: Benavides Garden Park Keller Martin […]
ValleyCentral

“I feel a lot safer”: vaccine clinic in Harlingen reaches out to underprivileged communities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (HCISD) is making it easier for families to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The main reason some people were able to become vaccinated at the clinic was because of the location. HCISD, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Harlingen Housing Authority, and Su Clinicia […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: Police encourage safe driving this holiday season

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across Hidalgo County want to promote safe driving through education and enforcement efforts through the holiday season. The Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies are working in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation, in an effort running from Friday, December 17 through Saturday, January 1, according to a release […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
ValleyCentral

RGV residents continue vaccinations one year after release

EDINBURG. Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations were made available in the United States. While many across the country have gotten the shot the same goes for people here in the Rio Grande Valley. According to the Hidalgo County Health Authority, a little more than 70% of residents have been vaccinated. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This holiday season some may be facing homelessness and struggling with food insecurity, but the Ozanam Center in Brownsville is preparing to receive more people. The Ozanam Center’s director, Victor Maldonado, said the center provides shelter, meals, a good pantry and is expecting an increase soon. “We are preparing because we […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy