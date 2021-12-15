ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals She’s Married & Expecting A Baby With Russian Wife, Shatters Twitter

 2 days ago
Plot twist!

Everyone’s buzzing over WNBA superstar Candace Parker announcing that she and proud partner Anna Petrakova are expecting a baby.

In a growing trend among celebs, Parker made the unexpected reveal two years into her marriage with the Russian baller without ever coming out to the public.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….” she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

“To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”

She also posted a heartfelt message to her wife and expressed her excitement over them expecting their first baby as a couple while shouting out her daughter Lailaa, 12, who’s “pumped to be a big sister.”

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

The Chicago Sky captain/WNBA Champion was previously married to her daughter’s father, former NBA baller Shelden Williams who she reportedly paid $400K in alimony.

The couple wed in 2008 and divorced in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Naturally, the focus quickly shifted to Williams who was roasted to oblivion for hours after Parker’s announcement.

What was your reaction to Candace’s unexpected reveal? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria on the flip.

