Duke Basketball will host Elon University on Saturday afternoon in the culmination of a five day span that featured three opponents. The Phoenix, who will enter the game sporting a 3-8 overall record, are the third team scheduled to fave the Blue Devils on Saturday after the original opponent Cleveland State canceled earlier this week due to COVID concerns. Following that amendment to the schedule Duke raced to find a replacement opponent and settled on Loyola Maryland before that program was also forced to cancel due to COVID issues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO