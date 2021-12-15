ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea holds public executions for K-pop listeners: Report

By Luke Gentile, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea publicly executed several of its citizens after they watched K-pop, or Korean pop, music videos, according to a report. At least seven individuals who were found to have watched K-pop music videos were executed under North Korean...

gazette.com

