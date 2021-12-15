ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4706 Wilern Avenue

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleList price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday, January 1st & ends Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM. Renovation Opportunity! Brick/Stucco Front Townhouse in the "Central Park Heights" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The front yard is fenced-in. The...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Haven Road

RARE Residential Development Opportunity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. 17.186 acres in waterfront community within the Town limits of Rock Hall, Maryland. Located just 3 blocks from Haven Creek. Quiet residential area within walking distance to stores, banking amenities, and multiple restaurants. Conceptual plan available for reference. Listing courtesy...
ROCK HALL, MD
Spotswood Trail

NEW LISTING! 2.66 acres, mostly wooded with a pond. Previously perked in 2016, would need to be updated. There is a 50' Easement from Rt 33 to the lot. Great location, convenient to routes 29/33/15/20. Get your house plans ready and call your builder!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Realty Specialists.
Snake Castle Road

Large 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-17T17:51:15.717.
24 Mesquite Pl

NUMEROUS-NUMEROUS UPGRADES (List supplied in home) 2017 - New HVAC System $13,450 2018 - New Elevated Deck $16,000 2021 - New Steps and Walkways to Water ($10,000) * New Fireplace Insert $5,785 * New Master Bath w/tile-glass shower w/bench & stone floor; two sinks and mirrors - Aprx $10,000 * Upstairs Bath renovations - Aprx $600 * New Laminate Flooring throughout Great Room & Kitchen * Master BR Barn Doors & Hardware (to bath & closet) - Aprx $800 * Replacement of two sliding doors to deck - $April $6,415 * OUTSIDE TO BE TOTALLY PAINTED * Additional Rennovations Recently Made (Allowance in main floor closet for staircase to basement) MANY MORE UPGRADES,Fireplace in Great Room.
#Water Heater#Central Park#List Price#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
17452 Audrey Road

---ZERO DOWN PAYMENT ELIGIBLE<---JUST BLOCKS FROM THE MAJESTIC POTOMAC RIVER--MARINAS, DOCKS, RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE & GENERAL STORE ARE WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE WATERFRONT LIFE STYLE WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT!!! REMODELED & UPDATED--NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS...GATHER FOR A MEAL IN THE DINING ROOM, RELAX IN THE FAMILY ROOM NEAR THE WET BAR OR IN FRONT OF THE WARM WOOD STOVE OR RETREAT TO THE PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE! 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE A REC ROOM/MEDIA ROOM...COOK OUTDOORS ON THE BACK PATIO BRICK BBQ OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE DECK...WORKSHOP DOUBLES AS EXTRA STORAGE...SEE IT FOR YOURSELF, IT'S WORTH THE TRIP!
POTOMAC, VA
0 Mallard Drive

Conveniently located, this .28 acre lot at Bryce Resort has a gentle slope downhill that makes it perfect for a walkout basement with possible views in the distance. There is water and sewer to the lot line and phone, cable, electric and internet are all available. Bring your builder and your plans! This lot is looking for someone to own it and love it! Mature trees and paved roads included!
3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an en-suite bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. The secondary bedrooms offer generous space and closets, just next to the hall bath. Watershed is an amenity rich community close to BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, and easy access to commuter trains.
10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
Lot 7 Cedar Creek Grade

Five acre building lot with road frontage on Froman's Road. Lot runs down hill then uphill to house site.Beautiful mountain views, peaceful surroundings. Listing courtesy of George W. Glaize, Jr., Inc. Realtor. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
2502 Linden Avenue

A place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family; If these walls could talk they would say " 2502 Linden Avenue welcomes you." This porch front home is footsteps to the soon to be completed Druid Hill Park Reservoir. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or the ease of parenting oversight with a fully renovated kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms on the second level including an owner's retreat which includes a private bath an outdoor space perfect for morning coffee or evening meditation. The partially finished basement includes an additional bedroom and an additional blank canvas for your finishing touches.
2620 N Sycamore Street

Join other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished levels. A 2-Car garage on the basement level offers a 4-level +G+elevator ready+G- shaft/closet tower, Rec Room, BR w/BA and Areaway access/exit. The Main Level is wide open and big windows bright with open area DR, Family Room, Kitchen, plus a private In-Law Suite w/full BA and stacked Craftsman Hardwood Stairs. HW floors grace the Main Level and 2nd level hallway. The Kitchen has been nicely appointed with huge Center Island. Upstairs, the Master Suite has large His and Hers Closets, Tray Ceiling, Large MBA with Dual Vanities, Frameless Doors, floor to ceiling tile, and Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3 Secondary nicely sized BRs with large closets, 1 Buddy BA, 1 en suite BA round out this level with a Laundry Room that rivals the BRs in size! The fun Loft option can be outfitted with a BR, full BA, and separate Rec Room area that is accessible if you add the Elevator. All Evergreene Homes come with a whole house fan on the second level with ability to improve the air quality within the entire home, a best in the business 10 year transferable Builders Warranty, 2X6 upgraded exterior framing and insulation, and pest tubes in the exterior walls. Quality is not expensive, it+GGs priceless! Come see why so many NoVA buyers have chosen Evergreene Homes!
10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
5005 14TH Street NE

Quiet residential suburb feel of Washington DC in Riggs Park! This beautiful semi-detached home located in North Michigan Park is waiting for your finishing touches! With a big patio outside and rare yard space in DC, you'll have plenty of space to entertain. Good sized finished basement! Very expansive driveway for off-street parking , spacious fenced yard in a quiet neighborhood & walking distance to two metro stations (Fort Totten and Brookland-CUA).
WASHINGTON, DC
137 Robert Crain Highway SE

See site plan in Documents tab/Four Acres Land available. Zoned for Residential building. Easy access to Route 301 (Crain Highway) and 214 (Central Ave). Great For a Church, or Multiple Residential Units. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
5116 Shore Drive

Rare & beautiful 1 acre lot with winter water views from the ground level. This parcel of land has an approved perc and is in sought after Neeld Estates! Foundation exists but will need Buyer to have the foundation evaluated to ensure its viability. COA can provide guidance on how to move forward with permitting .
202 S Jefferson

Great property for someone that would like to run a home business. Zoned commercial with lots of parking space. The house was originally a log home and some of the characters are still there, exposed beams, a great balcony on the second level, Floored attic for additional storage, and dual staircases. A lot of renovations have been recently completed: new appliances 2017, new boiler 2017, new roof, siding, and 2nd Floor Windows 2018, new concrete sidewalks and steps 2019, new carpet and hardwood floors refinished 2019. Great locations, walking distance to downtown Middletown.
113 Phoenix Drive

Fully furnished, former builder's model home. Never lived in. This is a four-level end unit Jenkins model loaded with options and amenities. There is a deck off the second floor and a roof top terrace (12' x 19') off the fourth level loft. Sound system conveys, as does the large washer and dryer and all furnishings.
1703 Mill Branch Drive

New luxury NVHomes townhome with high-end finishes throughout! Modern open concept plan with infinity kitchen island, covered outdoor sky lanai, spa owner's bath and oversized owner's bedroom closet, 9 ft ceiling on all 3 levels, full size 2-car garage and more. Community amenities will include state-of-the-art clubhouse, pool, walking trails and park. 10k toward closing with the use of NVR Mortgage. Est delivery date on June 2022!
