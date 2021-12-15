ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

4201 16TH Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the gold coast! The jewel you've been waiting for is finally here. See 3D virtual tour. Large corner, semi-detached 'Wardman' style home in the heart of 16th Street Heights awaits you. Well maintained home features 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, wood burning...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Snake Castle Road

Large 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-17T17:51:15.717.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3530 Rippling Way

Welcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge living room that extends to the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge with a beautiful island in corian countertop, maple cabinets, and newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. The breakfast nook is large enough to accommodate a table for eight. The wide pantry can hold as many groceries as you possibly can. The laundry room is accessible from the kitchen and serves as a side door entrance from the garage. Proceed to the family room from the kitchen and you will be amazed with the cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace that will provide you with warmth while you cuddle on a sofa during winter nights. The sliding door in the family room will lead you to the beautiful and spacious private deck, large enough to hold parties. The deck overlooks the huge stone paver patio which leads to a sliding door towards the walkout basement. Upstairs, go up to a double foyer where you will find three bedrooms and the Primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand -up shower and a soaking tub. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room/den, and a bedroom with a beautiful private bathroom and a separate walk- in closet. Two unfinished areas provide ample storage or can be converted to a small kitchen or anything that the new homeowner desires. Freshly painted, new basement LVP floors, newly installed carpet, newer replaced roof. Russett community is close to everything in Laurel - shopping area, schools, churches, Fort Meade, BWI, Anne Arundel Shopping Center, Routes 295, 495, I95 and 32. It is equipped with all the amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hiking/biking trails, playground. A beautiful community surrounded by trees and pretty, well maintained landscaping!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Mallard Drive

Conveniently located, this .28 acre lot at Bryce Resort has a gentle slope downhill that makes it perfect for a walkout basement with possible views in the distance. There is water and sewer to the lot line and phone, cable, electric and internet are all available. Bring your builder and your plans! This lot is looking for someone to own it and love it! Mature trees and paved roads included!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

323 Sunray Court

Welcome home to this warm and cozy townhome located in Constant Friendship! Enter into the generously sized living room featuring a bay window that floods the home with light. Pass by the dining area into the kitchen with brand new (2021) stainless steel appliances and sizable pantry. Through the sliding glass door you+GGll find the newer (2020) deck large enough for some weekend grilling and relaxing! The deck also has steps that connect to the rear fenced yard. The upper level boasts a primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and another full bath. The walkout lower level is finished with a recreational area, fireplace, half bath, as well as the laundry. Roof replaced in 2019. Short distance to Wegmans, Target, Lowes, and many more shops and restaurants! Location! Location! Location! This one won+GGt last long! Make your appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an en-suite bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. The secondary bedrooms offer generous space and closets, just next to the hall bath. Watershed is an amenity rich community close to BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, and easy access to commuter trains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17452 Audrey Road

---ZERO DOWN PAYMENT ELIGIBLE<---JUST BLOCKS FROM THE MAJESTIC POTOMAC RIVER--MARINAS, DOCKS, RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE & GENERAL STORE ARE WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE WATERFRONT LIFE STYLE WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT!!! REMODELED & UPDATED--NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS...GATHER FOR A MEAL IN THE DINING ROOM, RELAX IN THE FAMILY ROOM NEAR THE WET BAR OR IN FRONT OF THE WARM WOOD STOVE OR RETREAT TO THE PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE! 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE A REC ROOM/MEDIA ROOM...COOK OUTDOORS ON THE BACK PATIO BRICK BBQ OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE DECK...WORKSHOP DOUBLES AS EXTRA STORAGE...SEE IT FOR YOURSELF, IT'S WORTH THE TRIP!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2502 Linden Avenue

A place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family; If these walls could talk they would say " 2502 Linden Avenue welcomes you." This porch front home is footsteps to the soon to be completed Druid Hill Park Reservoir. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or the ease of parenting oversight with a fully renovated kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms on the second level including an owner's retreat which includes a private bath an outdoor space perfect for morning coffee or evening meditation. The partially finished basement includes an additional bedroom and an additional blank canvas for your finishing touches.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12827 Leman Lane

Beautifully, fully renovated in 2021 and ready to be called your home! This stunning light filled raised rambler has a huge living space with all the wow factor you could ask for. A full brick exterior home situated at the end of a quiet street on an oversized, private level lot welcomes you into the large foyer which graciously opens to the open concept kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. You will create countless memories preparing meals and enjoying company at the oversized custom quartz island with waterfall feature. All new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Ample space for multiple seating areas, and generous additional separate space in the den. Original hardwoods in bedroom wing of the home have been sanded in place and refinished. The primary bedroom features walk in closet space and a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower. All this, and there is a whole other lower level which features a completed section of more than half the space from the upper level, a half bath and another completed room. The storage available in the remainder of the unfinished lower level is a decorator's dream! Space enough for creating additional rooms for whatever hobbies you prefer. Lower level is walk out to a patio and an absolutely huge yard. An oversized two car garage means your vehicles and any other "toys" have plenty of space too. Conveniently located just off of route 5, this home has nearby access for plenty of shopping, and quick access to DC, Indian Head for commuters. This beautiful house will go fast!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11831 Whitworth Cannon Lane

What a great opportunity to own this end unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bristow area. If you haven't seen one of these, you will be amazed how spacious and bright this end unit townhome is. Ground level lower level has an outside access from large, two car garage and patio on the other side. One of the half baths and the laundry also conveniently located in the lower level, easy access from the rec room area. Large kitchen is located on the main level. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking, Granite counter tops and large island stand out. Separate breakfast area, living area and separate dining rm convenient for large gatherings. The balcony on the main level has access from the family rm area. Oak stairs going to upper level has new runner installed. All new, designer carpet and padding throughout. hardwood in the foyer, hall way, powder rm and the Kitchen. Master bedroom with large bathroom that has a corner tub. separate his / her sink and standup shower. Two zone HVAC in a townhouse..? Only people who know would appreciate that detail..!!! With two car garage, Looong driveway that can hold many cars and the front street parking, you don't have to worry about how big the party is going to be..!!!Hurry.... so you don't miss this great and very rare chance to own this awesome townhouse feels like a single family home...!!!!
BRISTOW, VA
thexunewswire.com

432 Kemper Road,

432 Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two car attached garage, on and off street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
thexunewswire.com

5877 Shadymist Lane

5877 Shadymist Ln Unit 5 1BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - We have a Newly Renovated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Cincinnati, Oh! This unit has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated, open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, spacious bedrooms, central air, and on/off street parking!!
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12902 Mcmullen Highway SW

Investors Alert - Brick home w/extra lot in need of renovation.Convenient location to all amenities. Please wear a mask and enter at your on risk. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 50 Biltmore Ridge

Looking for the perfect location for a premier vacation home at Deep Creek Lake and Wisp Resort? Tuck your dream home here in the beautiful natural landscaping and unplug on the tranquil mountain top. Lot 50 offers stunning mountain and golf course views, privacy, and easy travel to all major local attractions. 5-10 minutes from Deep Creek Lake, Wisp Resort, Swallow Falls, Fork Run, Lodestone Golf Course, Asci White Water Rafting Park, Shopping Centers, Doctors Offices, Restaurants, and much more! Don't miss this opportunity!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 S Jefferson

Great property for someone that would like to run a home business. Zoned commercial with lots of parking space. The house was originally a log home and some of the characters are still there, exposed beams, a great balcony on the second level, Floored attic for additional storage, and dual staircases. A lot of renovations have been recently completed: new appliances 2017, new boiler 2017, new roof, siding, and 2nd Floor Windows 2018, new concrete sidewalks and steps 2019, new carpet and hardwood floors refinished 2019. Great locations, walking distance to downtown Middletown.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

55 Desert Rose Way

Start 2022 in your new home. This 3 Bedroom Town house is located in sought after community of Manor Park, just minutes to I- 81 and I-70, makes this a great commuter location. Primary bedroom, has large closets and double vanity bath. Lower level offer finished space perfect for a home office or 4th bedroom, laundry and a full bathroom. Private back yard. HOA takes care of lawn care, snow removal for carefree living. Call now to schedule your appointment.
MLS

