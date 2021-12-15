ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

632 Brandywine Street SE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho can say No to new construction! Welcome to 632 Brandywine St. A Fabulously designed semi-detached home with an open floor plan, tons of natural light, ample front & exterior outdoor space you won+-+G+Gt be able to resist. This residence features 3 beds, 2 full baths, hardwood...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

934 Cloverfields Drive

Live on vacation all year long! This is your chance to own and enjoy your new home in sought after Cloverfields! You will never even have to leave your backyard. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is perfect to host those events with friends and family. The primary bedroom has en suite full bath with jetted tub. The cathedral ceilings with skylights in the back recreation room make an ideal area to warm up by the fire when you aren't enjoying the backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. Now this is what truly sets this house apart, the backyard! The backyard is ready for you to entertain all of your friends and family. Hang out by the saltwater pool, gather on the patio, or enjoy some refreshments at the pool side bar. The home also features an oversized 2 car attached garage. This community has an abundance of amenities which include community pool and clubhouse, private beach, play area, pier for fishing, boat ramp, waterfront recreation area, and a marina (slips available at an additional fee).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3603 Fleet Street

Design and Style abound in this luxury townhome with private 2 car garage and 2100 finished square feet of living space overlooking charming Brewer's Hill. This 3 -4 bedroom/3.5 bath home was built in 2018 and includes 4 levels of finished space, high efficiency dual zones HVAC, gourmet kitchen with oversized island and balcony, penthouse level deck and 19' x 15' roof top deck, plus integrated "Smart House" features. Laundry on bedroom level. Floor plan is flexible, use 4th floor or 1st floor rooms as den, office, bedroom or for entertaining. Great walkability, spectacular views and close to all major arteries of travel.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Mesquite Pl

NUMEROUS-NUMEROUS UPGRADES (List supplied in home) 2017 - New HVAC System $13,450 2018 - New Elevated Deck $16,000 2021 - New Steps and Walkways to Water ($10,000) * New Fireplace Insert $5,785 * New Master Bath w/tile-glass shower w/bench & stone floor; two sinks and mirrors - Aprx $10,000 * Upstairs Bath renovations - Aprx $600 * New Laminate Flooring throughout Great Room & Kitchen * Master BR Barn Doors & Hardware (to bath & closet) - Aprx $800 * Replacement of two sliding doors to deck - $April $6,415 * OUTSIDE TO BE TOTALLY PAINTED * Additional Rennovations Recently Made (Allowance in main floor closet for staircase to basement) MANY MORE UPGRADES,Fireplace in Great Room.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Brass#Windows#Friends#Grocery#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Snake Castle Road

Large 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-17T17:51:15.717.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43521 Postrail Square

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from the dining room French doors, new in 2019. The Eat-in Kitchen has a bay window bump-out, granite counters, double oven and extra cabinet space. New main level flooring, new carpet upstairs and updated paint. The spacious primary bedroom has a soaring, vaulted ceiling and a large walk in closet with built-ins. The sunny primary bath with two walls of windows, has a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks and a stand-up shower. The spacious lower level has a wood burning fireplace, laundry room, storage room and walkout double doors to the paver patio and fenced backyard. Travel 200 feet to the W&OD trail. 900 feet to the shopping center, groceries, restaurants, coffee, etc. Amenity rich with community tennis courts, biking and walking trails, several pools, gyms, lakes, pavilions and more. Close proximity to all major commuting routes (7, 28, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Toll Road, etc). A Great townhome. .. .Great neighborhood. .. Great schools! Recent Updates include: HVAC 2019, Roof 2013, Hot Water Heater 2014, Stove 2019, Wall Oven 2013, Fridge 2013, Dishwasher 2019, Washer/Dryer 2019, French doors 2019, +-+ bath makeover 2021 and Paint 2021. Offers will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.
ASHBURN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Mallard Drive

Conveniently located, this .28 acre lot at Bryce Resort has a gentle slope downhill that makes it perfect for a walkout basement with possible views in the distance. There is water and sewer to the lot line and phone, cable, electric and internet are all available. Bring your builder and your plans! This lot is looking for someone to own it and love it! Mature trees and paved roads included!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Spotswood Trail

NEW LISTING! 2.66 acres, mostly wooded with a pond. Previously perked in 2016, would need to be updated. There is a 50' Easement from Rt 33 to the lot. Great location, convenient to routes 29/33/15/20. Get your house plans ready and call your builder!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Realty Specialists.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17452 Audrey Road

---ZERO DOWN PAYMENT ELIGIBLE<---JUST BLOCKS FROM THE MAJESTIC POTOMAC RIVER--MARINAS, DOCKS, RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE & GENERAL STORE ARE WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE WATERFRONT LIFE STYLE WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT!!! REMODELED & UPDATED--NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS...GATHER FOR A MEAL IN THE DINING ROOM, RELAX IN THE FAMILY ROOM NEAR THE WET BAR OR IN FRONT OF THE WARM WOOD STOVE OR RETREAT TO THE PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE! 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE A REC ROOM/MEDIA ROOM...COOK OUTDOORS ON THE BACK PATIO BRICK BBQ OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE DECK...WORKSHOP DOUBLES AS EXTRA STORAGE...SEE IT FOR YOURSELF, IT'S WORTH THE TRIP!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an en-suite bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. The secondary bedrooms offer generous space and closets, just next to the hall bath. Watershed is an amenity rich community close to BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, and easy access to commuter trains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2502 Linden Avenue

A place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family; If these walls could talk they would say " 2502 Linden Avenue welcomes you." This porch front home is footsteps to the soon to be completed Druid Hill Park Reservoir. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or the ease of parenting oversight with a fully renovated kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms on the second level including an owner's retreat which includes a private bath an outdoor space perfect for morning coffee or evening meditation. The partially finished basement includes an additional bedroom and an additional blank canvas for your finishing touches.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12827 Leman Lane

Beautifully, fully renovated in 2021 and ready to be called your home! This stunning light filled raised rambler has a huge living space with all the wow factor you could ask for. A full brick exterior home situated at the end of a quiet street on an oversized, private level lot welcomes you into the large foyer which graciously opens to the open concept kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. You will create countless memories preparing meals and enjoying company at the oversized custom quartz island with waterfall feature. All new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Ample space for multiple seating areas, and generous additional separate space in the den. Original hardwoods in bedroom wing of the home have been sanded in place and refinished. The primary bedroom features walk in closet space and a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower. All this, and there is a whole other lower level which features a completed section of more than half the space from the upper level, a half bath and another completed room. The storage available in the remainder of the unfinished lower level is a decorator's dream! Space enough for creating additional rooms for whatever hobbies you prefer. Lower level is walk out to a patio and an absolutely huge yard. An oversized two car garage means your vehicles and any other "toys" have plenty of space too. Conveniently located just off of route 5, this home has nearby access for plenty of shopping, and quick access to DC, Indian Head for commuters. This beautiful house will go fast!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Haven Road

RARE Residential Development Opportunity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. 17.186 acres in waterfront community within the Town limits of Rock Hall, Maryland. Located just 3 blocks from Haven Creek. Quiet residential area within walking distance to stores, banking amenities, and multiple restaurants. Conceptual plan available for reference. Listing courtesy...
ROCK HALL, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 7 Cedar Creek Grade

Five acre building lot with road frontage on Froman's Road. Lot runs down hill then uphill to house site.Beautiful mountain views, peaceful surroundings. Listing courtesy of George W. Glaize, Jr., Inc. Realtor. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7309 Summit Rock Road

STOP THE CAR! New to the Market, this LIKE-NEW 2015 Fabulous End-of Group, Garage Townhome is LOADED with Builder Upgrades. Located in Popular Howard Square, this is One of the Largest Homes in the Community, and One of Only a Handful of Homes with FOUR Bathrooms. The List of Features is Long! You'll LOVE the HUGE Gourmet Kitchen with High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, including a Gas Stove/Oven, and Built-in Microwave. LOTS of Granite Counterspace and Handsome Cabinetry, as well as a BIG Island with Even More Cabinetry, and a Breakfast Bar too. The Eat-in Kitchen also features a Double Sink, a Large Pantry, and French Doors Leading to a Wonderful, Low Maintenance Composite Deck, Backing to Peaceful Woods. Lots of Recessed Lighting and Custom Top Down/Bottom Up Window Treatments throughout. Freshly Painted and Carpeted too. Upstairs, You'll Find Three Big Bedrooms, Including the Owner's Suite, with a Spacious Walk-in Closet. The Private Bathroom Features a Double Vanity and a Two-head Shower. Ceiling Fans are Throughout the Home, Including ALL Three Bedrooms. No Need to Carry Laundry Up and Down Stairs -- the Laundry is Located on the Bedroom Level. Lots of Space to Entertain in the Super-sized Family Room and Lower Level Recreation Room. You'll Rest Easy, Knowing that All of the Systems -- Roof, Heating and Air, Appliances, EVERYTHING are ONLY SIX Years Old. And Parking will Never be an Issue; Pull into your Garage, Complete with EV Charging and Shelving. And You've got a Driveway as well. Location? Hard to Beat! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants, with Easy Access to Fort Meade, Columbia, Baltimore, Annapolis, BWI and DC, on Nearby Routes I-95, 32 and 175. We Think You'll Agree that this is Much More Than Just a House...it's HOME. Offers are due by Tuesday, 12/21 at 5PM.
CARS
mansionglobal.com

100-Year-Old Estate on Cape Town Surf Spot Lists for R57 Million

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, that overlooks the city’s surfing hotspot has come to the market for R57 million (US$3.6 million). Dubbed Graceland, the grand mansion is in Muizenberg, a sought-after spot along the city’s South Peninsula coastline, and was built in 1914 for John Garlick, a department store tycoon, according to listing agency Pam Golding Properties, a South Africa-based Savills associate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12902 Mcmullen Highway SW

Investors Alert - Brick home w/extra lot in need of renovation.Convenient location to all amenities. Please wear a mask and enter at your on risk. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy