632 Brandywine Street SE

STOP THE CAR! New to the Market, this LIKE-NEW 2015 Fabulous End-of Group, Garage Townhome is LOADED with Builder Upgrades. Located in Popular Howard Square, this is One of the Largest Homes in the Community, and One of Only a Handful of Homes with FOUR Bathrooms. The List of Features is Long! You'll LOVE the HUGE Gourmet Kitchen with High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, including a Gas Stove/Oven, and Built-in Microwave. LOTS of Granite Counterspace and Handsome Cabinetry, as well as a BIG Island with Even More Cabinetry, and a Breakfast Bar too. The Eat-in Kitchen also features a Double Sink, a Large Pantry, and French Doors Leading to a Wonderful, Low Maintenance Composite Deck, Backing to Peaceful Woods. Lots of Recessed Lighting and Custom Top Down/Bottom Up Window Treatments throughout. Freshly Painted and Carpeted too. Upstairs, You'll Find Three Big Bedrooms, Including the Owner's Suite, with a Spacious Walk-in Closet. The Private Bathroom Features a Double Vanity and a Two-head Shower. Ceiling Fans are Throughout the Home, Including ALL Three Bedrooms. No Need to Carry Laundry Up and Down Stairs -- the Laundry is Located on the Bedroom Level. Lots of Space to Entertain in the Super-sized Family Room and Lower Level Recreation Room. You'll Rest Easy, Knowing that All of the Systems -- Roof, Heating and Air, Appliances, EVERYTHING are ONLY SIX Years Old. And Parking will Never be an Issue; Pull into your Garage, Complete with EV Charging and Shelving. And You've got a Driveway as well. Location? Hard to Beat! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants, with Easy Access to Fort Meade, Columbia, Baltimore, Annapolis, BWI and DC, on Nearby Routes I-95, 32 and 175. We Think You'll Agree that this is Much More Than Just a House...it's HOME. Offers are due by Tuesday, 12/21 at 5PM.

