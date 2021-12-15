632 Brandywine Street SE

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from the dining room French doors, new in 2019. The Eat-in Kitchen has a bay window bump-out, granite counters, double oven and extra cabinet space. New main level flooring, new carpet upstairs and updated paint. The spacious primary bedroom has a soaring, vaulted ceiling and a large walk in closet with built-ins. The sunny primary bath with two walls of windows, has a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks and a stand-up shower. The spacious lower level has a wood burning fireplace, laundry room, storage room and walkout double doors to the paver patio and fenced backyard. Travel 200 feet to the W&OD trail. 900 feet to the shopping center, groceries, restaurants, coffee, etc. Amenity rich with community tennis courts, biking and walking trails, several pools, gyms, lakes, pavilions and more. Close proximity to all major commuting routes (7, 28, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Toll Road, etc). A Great townhome. .. .Great neighborhood. .. Great schools! Recent Updates include: HVAC 2019, Roof 2013, Hot Water Heater 2014, Stove 2019, Wall Oven 2013, Fridge 2013, Dishwasher 2019, Washer/Dryer 2019, French doors 2019, +-+ bath makeover 2021 and Paint 2021. Offers will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.
