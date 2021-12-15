ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

45 Windbluff Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in sought after Pleasant Hills! As you enter, the main level features a powder room, living room & dining area and a glass sliding door...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

934 Cloverfields Drive

Live on vacation all year long! This is your chance to own and enjoy your new home in sought after Cloverfields! You will never even have to leave your backyard. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is perfect to host those events with friends and family. The primary bedroom has en suite full bath with jetted tub. The cathedral ceilings with skylights in the back recreation room make an ideal area to warm up by the fire when you aren't enjoying the backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. Now this is what truly sets this house apart, the backyard! The backyard is ready for you to entertain all of your friends and family. Hang out by the saltwater pool, gather on the patio, or enjoy some refreshments at the pool side bar. The home also features an oversized 2 car attached garage. This community has an abundance of amenities which include community pool and clubhouse, private beach, play area, pier for fishing, boat ramp, waterfront recreation area, and a marina (slips available at an additional fee).
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43521 Postrail Square

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from the dining room French doors, new in 2019. The Eat-in Kitchen has a bay window bump-out, granite counters, double oven and extra cabinet space. New main level flooring, new carpet upstairs and updated paint. The spacious primary bedroom has a soaring, vaulted ceiling and a large walk in closet with built-ins. The sunny primary bath with two walls of windows, has a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks and a stand-up shower. The spacious lower level has a wood burning fireplace, laundry room, storage room and walkout double doors to the paver patio and fenced backyard. Travel 200 feet to the W&OD trail. 900 feet to the shopping center, groceries, restaurants, coffee, etc. Amenity rich with community tennis courts, biking and walking trails, several pools, gyms, lakes, pavilions and more. Close proximity to all major commuting routes (7, 28, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Toll Road, etc). A Great townhome. .. .Great neighborhood. .. Great schools! Recent Updates include: HVAC 2019, Roof 2013, Hot Water Heater 2014, Stove 2019, Wall Oven 2013, Fridge 2013, Dishwasher 2019, Washer/Dryer 2019, French doors 2019, +-+ bath makeover 2021 and Paint 2021. Offers will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2502 Linden Avenue

A place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family; If these walls could talk they would say " 2502 Linden Avenue welcomes you." This porch front home is footsteps to the soon to be completed Druid Hill Park Reservoir. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or the ease of parenting oversight with a fully renovated kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms on the second level including an owner's retreat which includes a private bath an outdoor space perfect for morning coffee or evening meditation. The partially finished basement includes an additional bedroom and an additional blank canvas for your finishing touches.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3530 Rippling Way

Welcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge living room that extends to the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge with a beautiful island in corian countertop, maple cabinets, and newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. The breakfast nook is large enough to accommodate a table for eight. The wide pantry can hold as many groceries as you possibly can. The laundry room is accessible from the kitchen and serves as a side door entrance from the garage. Proceed to the family room from the kitchen and you will be amazed with the cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace that will provide you with warmth while you cuddle on a sofa during winter nights. The sliding door in the family room will lead you to the beautiful and spacious private deck, large enough to hold parties. The deck overlooks the huge stone paver patio which leads to a sliding door towards the walkout basement. Upstairs, go up to a double foyer where you will find three bedrooms and the Primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand -up shower and a soaking tub. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room/den, and a bedroom with a beautiful private bathroom and a separate walk- in closet. Two unfinished areas provide ample storage or can be converted to a small kitchen or anything that the new homeowner desires. Freshly painted, new basement LVP floors, newly installed carpet, newer replaced roof. Russett community is close to everything in Laurel - shopping area, schools, churches, Fort Meade, BWI, Anne Arundel Shopping Center, Routes 295, 495, I95 and 32. It is equipped with all the amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hiking/biking trails, playground. A beautiful community surrounded by trees and pretty, well maintained landscaping!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

323 Sunray Court

Welcome home to this warm and cozy townhome located in Constant Friendship! Enter into the generously sized living room featuring a bay window that floods the home with light. Pass by the dining area into the kitchen with brand new (2021) stainless steel appliances and sizable pantry. Through the sliding glass door you+GGll find the newer (2020) deck large enough for some weekend grilling and relaxing! The deck also has steps that connect to the rear fenced yard. The upper level boasts a primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and another full bath. The walkout lower level is finished with a recreational area, fireplace, half bath, as well as the laundry. Roof replaced in 2019. Short distance to Wegmans, Target, Lowes, and many more shops and restaurants! Location! Location! Location! This one won+GGt last long! Make your appointment today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12827 Leman Lane

Beautifully, fully renovated in 2021 and ready to be called your home! This stunning light filled raised rambler has a huge living space with all the wow factor you could ask for. A full brick exterior home situated at the end of a quiet street on an oversized, private level lot welcomes you into the large foyer which graciously opens to the open concept kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. You will create countless memories preparing meals and enjoying company at the oversized custom quartz island with waterfall feature. All new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Ample space for multiple seating areas, and generous additional separate space in the den. Original hardwoods in bedroom wing of the home have been sanded in place and refinished. The primary bedroom features walk in closet space and a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower. All this, and there is a whole other lower level which features a completed section of more than half the space from the upper level, a half bath and another completed room. The storage available in the remainder of the unfinished lower level is a decorator's dream! Space enough for creating additional rooms for whatever hobbies you prefer. Lower level is walk out to a patio and an absolutely huge yard. An oversized two car garage means your vehicles and any other "toys" have plenty of space too. Conveniently located just off of route 5, this home has nearby access for plenty of shopping, and quick access to DC, Indian Head for commuters. This beautiful house will go fast!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
thexunewswire.com

6643 Murray

Quaint Remodeled Historic Townhome- 2 bedroom - Property Id: 782010. Come Home to the Village of Mariemont! Enjoy a spacious yard with area to garden, and enjoy the patio with supplied table and chairs. Inside....all hardwood floors, central air conditioning, new furnace, and blinds throughout. Living room and large renovated kitchen with dining area on the first floor. Kitchen is equipped with new white cabinets, granite counter, lots of storage, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator. Full basement with laundry equipment and lots of areas for storage, crafting, or set-up ping pong or pool table! 2nd floor with primary bedroom to fit a queen/king size bed, and secondary bedroom looks out on property gardens. 1 car garage is included. Sorry no smokers outside or inside, no dogs, no vouchers. Please call or text Karen to arrange a viewing.
thexunewswire.com

8507 Island Pines

Landen/Mason 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 768106. Nice property in landen/mason area close to restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 1 car detached garage. Upper level unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless appliances and wood flooring through out. Balcony off living room. Additional...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Darden Court E

Welcome to 102 Darden Court E located in the highly sought after community of Martinsburg Station! This beautiful 3 level townhouse is ready for its new owners! Enjoy the many amenities the community has to offer such as a clubhouse, in-ground pool, tennis courts, pond, walking trails and tot lot. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and interstate transit for easy commutes. This townhouse features a spacious living area with tall windows and wide crown molding, large eat-in kitchen, deck off the kitchen, high vaulted ceilings in all bedrooms, and primary suite with walk-in closet, double vanities, soaking tub, and shower. Laundry closet located on the bedroom level. The lower level offers additional living space to be used to entertain or provide a quiet, private space for those who work from home. Schedule your tour today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

185 Carnes Way

Free deck this weekend!!! February delivery! The Berkeley II. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath garage townhome has an open concept design on the main floor w/ kitchen island, 42" grey stain cabinets w/ soft close, a granite peninsula with a high low bar for entertaining, stainless-steel appliances, a large living room w/ a bump out and a half bath. The upper level features a large primary bedroom w/ cathedral ceiling, walk in closet, double vanity and a walk-in tile shower; two guest bedrooms (1 w/ a 2ft bump out), full guest bathroom, linen closet and laundry. The lower levels feature a coat closet, foyer, fourth bedroom with a full bath w/ door to access to your back yard, this room makes a great recreation room as well, a single car garage w/ automatic garage door opener (app enabled also). Throughout the home you will find recessed LED's, ceiling fans in Primary bedroom & living room w/ each additional bedroom pre-wired for ceiling fans. High/Low outlets w/ pass through plates w/ CAT5/COAX/HDMI in Owner's bedroom, 4th bedroom/recreation room & living room to make mounting your TV's a breeze. You get more for your money with Four Points Construction. We are a featured loaded builder. A+-Winner of WV Best in Class for Energy Efficiency - The Communities of Burwell has done it again!**Pictures are of a similar construction; this home is not 100% complete yet and the interior and exterior colors will not be the same.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1206 Cornwall Drive

Stunning colonial situated in the sought-after King+GGs Grant community offering 5 sprawling bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 1 half bath. Enter into the foyer and be greeted by soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and architectural columns. Formal living and dining room situated on either side of the foyer are well suited for celebratory dinners or casual meals. Let the spacious kitchen inspire your inner chef boasting a sizable breakfast bar, center island, sleek stainless steel appliances, two pantries, and adjacent breakfast nook. Just off the kitchen hosts a cozy family room embellished with a gas burning fireplace. Relax and unwind in the sunroom complemented by an abundance of natural light from lofty light-filled windows and sliding glass doors to the deck. Retreat to the generously sized primary bedroom located conveniently on the main level, featuring a walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with dual vanity, a soaker tub and separate shower. A sizable laundry room, powder room, and access to the 2 car garage concludes the main level. Ascend upstairs to find a secondary bedroom with en-suite bath, three additional sprawling bedrooms, and a full bath with double vanities. All closets throughout feature lighting. The walkout lower level provides a finished full bath, as well as plenty of opportunity and versatility to finish off the rest of the lower level and make it your own. Enjoy barbecues and family gatherings on the composite deck with a SunSetter awning overlooking the lush landscaped backyard, and secure storage equipped with electricity. Updates: Furnace, Appliances, Kitchen hardware, Garbage disposal..
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

413 Willow Lawn

GORGEOUS DUPLEX TH W/ ALL NEW: UPGRADED WHITE SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS , SS APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, RECESS LIGHTS, LIGHT FIXTURES, CEILING FANS W LIGHTS, WASHER/DRYER, MAIN LVL WOOD FLOORING, NEW CARPET UPPER LEVEL AND BASEMENT, FRESH COAT OF PAINT, RENOVATED BATHROOMS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH REAR DECK ACCESS. FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A BEDROOM, REC ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM BACKING TO FENCED IN YARD AND STORAGE SHED. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RECREATION, SCHOOLS,RTE 29, SHOPPING AND DINING. PAVED DRIVEWAY PARKING AND PLENTY OF STREET PARKING.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6 Regency Drive

Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with recent updates such as handscraped hardwood flooring! Gas fireplace in the main living room, remodeled kitchen, and a great outdoor living space. New fence and stone patio. Bright and fresh with vaulted ceilings. Two car Garage. Conveniently located home in Park Ridge. Walking distance to the elementary school and library. Close to everything in Northern Stafford and a short drive to Quantico.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1703 Mill Branch Drive

New luxury NVHomes townhome with high-end finishes throughout! Modern open concept plan with infinity kitchen island, covered outdoor sky lanai, spa owner's bath and oversized owner's bedroom closet, 9 ft ceiling on all 3 levels, full size 2-car garage and more. Community amenities will include state-of-the-art clubhouse, pool, walking trails and park. 10k toward closing with the use of NVR Mortgage. Est delivery date on June 2022!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9593 Coltshire Court

Welcome to your beautiful home in Charles Crossing! This well-maintained colonial home is still owned by the original owner. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is over 2,500 square feet with a huge walkout unfinished basement that you can customize to create the home of your dreams! This home features soaring ceiling heights. On the main level, there+GGs a family room that allows plenty of natural light to shine through and has a gas fireplace, a half bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a dedicated office space on the main level, a sunken oversized living room and formal dining room with crown molding that adds to the beauty of this home. The beautiful kitchen includes upgraded Corian countertops, nice appliances, and an island with seating. The upper level includes 4 bedrooms (each equipped with ceiling fans) and 2 full bathrooms and an impressive master suite with a separate sitting room, large soaking tub, separate shower, separate vanities coupled with 2 large walk-in closets. The home includes Russound A-Bus Audio System Surround Sound Speakers on all three levels. You will love the large level backyard with no house directly behind you. The large deck and patio are perfect for entertaining! The subdivision includes community pool, walking trails, playground, and recreation center. Don+GGt miss out+G-.this one won+GGt last long. Call to schedule today!
