Just when you thought New Orleans was about to go to overtime in excruciating fashion, Devonte’ Graham saved the day – from 64 feet away. Graham’s three-point bomb at the buzzer from beyond halfcourt banked in Wednesday, lifting the Pelicans to a win in an improbable way. Moments earlier, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to force overtime with an off-balance, drifting 33-foot shot to tie the score, as New Orleans tried unsuccessfully to foul him before he could shoot. With no timeouts remaining, New Orleans inbounded to Graham, who tossed up a heave from near the right sideline, just past the opposite three-point line.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO