Mikhail Dragunov examines the development and fielding of Soviet 14.5mm Anti-Tank Rifles!. It was an uneven fight to be sure. A pair of Soviet soldiers armed only with a large caliber rifle versus a German tank. If they opened fire at too great of a distance, their high velocity 14.5mm AP ammunition would fail to penetrate the tank’s thick armor. So the Soviet anti-tank rifle team would have to wait and hold their fire until the enemy was perhaps 200 meters away. With nerves of steel they’d watch the panzer, and accompanying infantry advance right up to their position. Then when the time was right the gunner would squeeze off a carefully aimed shot. He had to ignore the jolting recoil, terrific report and immense muzzle blast and concentrate on his target which was...

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO