3408-A Courtleigh Drive

Welcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge living room that extends to the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge with a beautiful island in corian countertop, maple cabinets, and newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. The breakfast nook is large enough to accommodate a table for eight. The wide pantry can hold as many groceries as you possibly can. The laundry room is accessible from the kitchen and serves as a side door entrance from the garage. Proceed to the family room from the kitchen and you will be amazed with the cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace that will provide you with warmth while you cuddle on a sofa during winter nights. The sliding door in the family room will lead you to the beautiful and spacious private deck, large enough to hold parties. The deck overlooks the huge stone paver patio which leads to a sliding door towards the walkout basement. Upstairs, go up to a double foyer where you will find three bedrooms and the Primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand -up shower and a soaking tub. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room/den, and a bedroom with a beautiful private bathroom and a separate walk- in closet. Two unfinished areas provide ample storage or can be converted to a small kitchen or anything that the new homeowner desires. Freshly painted, new basement LVP floors, newly installed carpet, newer replaced roof. Russett community is close to everything in Laurel - shopping area, schools, churches, Fort Meade, BWI, Anne Arundel Shopping Center, Routes 295, 495, I95 and 32. It is equipped with all the amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hiking/biking trails, playground. A beautiful community surrounded by trees and pretty, well maintained landscaping!

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO