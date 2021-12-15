ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

11123 Wilder Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 2022 Delivery! Caruso Homes' Wye floor plan features stone watertable, a covered roof, 18x10 deck, full bath and bedroom with closet on the garden level, upgraded appliances, and vaulted ceiling in the owner's suite! The rear load plan...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

934 Cloverfields Drive

Live on vacation all year long! This is your chance to own and enjoy your new home in sought after Cloverfields! You will never even have to leave your backyard. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath home is perfect to host those events with friends and family. The primary bedroom has en suite full bath with jetted tub. The cathedral ceilings with skylights in the back recreation room make an ideal area to warm up by the fire when you aren't enjoying the backyard. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, and breakfast bar. Now this is what truly sets this house apart, the backyard! The backyard is ready for you to entertain all of your friends and family. Hang out by the saltwater pool, gather on the patio, or enjoy some refreshments at the pool side bar. The home also features an oversized 2 car attached garage. This community has an abundance of amenities which include community pool and clubhouse, private beach, play area, pier for fishing, boat ramp, waterfront recreation area, and a marina (slips available at an additional fee).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3530 Rippling Way

Welcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge living room that extends to the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge with a beautiful island in corian countertop, maple cabinets, and newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. The breakfast nook is large enough to accommodate a table for eight. The wide pantry can hold as many groceries as you possibly can. The laundry room is accessible from the kitchen and serves as a side door entrance from the garage. Proceed to the family room from the kitchen and you will be amazed with the cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace that will provide you with warmth while you cuddle on a sofa during winter nights. The sliding door in the family room will lead you to the beautiful and spacious private deck, large enough to hold parties. The deck overlooks the huge stone paver patio which leads to a sliding door towards the walkout basement. Upstairs, go up to a double foyer where you will find three bedrooms and the Primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand -up shower and a soaking tub. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room/den, and a bedroom with a beautiful private bathroom and a separate walk- in closet. Two unfinished areas provide ample storage or can be converted to a small kitchen or anything that the new homeowner desires. Freshly painted, new basement LVP floors, newly installed carpet, newer replaced roof. Russett community is close to everything in Laurel - shopping area, schools, churches, Fort Meade, BWI, Anne Arundel Shopping Center, Routes 295, 495, I95 and 32. It is equipped with all the amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hiking/biking trails, playground. A beautiful community surrounded by trees and pretty, well maintained landscaping!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3603 Fleet Street

Design and Style abound in this luxury townhome with private 2 car garage and 2100 finished square feet of living space overlooking charming Brewer's Hill. This 3 -4 bedroom/3.5 bath home was built in 2018 and includes 4 levels of finished space, high efficiency dual zones HVAC, gourmet kitchen with oversized island and balcony, penthouse level deck and 19' x 15' roof top deck, plus integrated "Smart House" features. Laundry on bedroom level. Floor plan is flexible, use 4th floor or 1st floor rooms as den, office, bedroom or for entertaining. Great walkability, spectacular views and close to all major arteries of travel.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Snake Castle Road

Large 17.71 acre parcel that is private and wooded. NO HOA. Mostly treed. Great lot to build your dream home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Spotswood Trail

NEW LISTING! 2.66 acres, mostly wooded with a pond. Previously perked in 2016, would need to be updated. There is a 50' Easement from Rt 33 to the lot. Great location, convenient to routes 29/33/15/20. Get your house plans ready and call your builder!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Haven Road

RARE Residential Development Opportunity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. 17.186 acres in waterfront community within the Town limits of Rock Hall, Maryland. Located just 3 blocks from Haven Creek. Quiet residential area within walking distance to stores, banking amenities, and multiple restaurants. Conceptual plan available for reference.
ROCK HALL, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43521 Postrail Square

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from the dining room French doors, new in 2019. The Eat-in Kitchen has a bay window bump-out, granite counters, double oven and extra cabinet space. New main level flooring, new carpet upstairs and updated paint. The spacious primary bedroom has a soaring, vaulted ceiling and a large walk in closet with built-ins. The sunny primary bath with two walls of windows, has a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks and a stand-up shower. The spacious lower level has a wood burning fireplace, laundry room, storage room and walkout double doors to the paver patio and fenced backyard. Travel 200 feet to the W&OD trail. 900 feet to the shopping center, groceries, restaurants, coffee, etc. Amenity rich with community tennis courts, biking and walking trails, several pools, gyms, lakes, pavilions and more. Close proximity to all major commuting routes (7, 28, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Toll Road, etc). A Great townhome. .. .Great neighborhood. .. Great schools! Recent Updates include: HVAC 2019, Roof 2013, Hot Water Heater 2014, Stove 2019, Wall Oven 2013, Fridge 2013, Dishwasher 2019, Washer/Dryer 2019, French doors 2019, +-+ bath makeover 2021 and Paint 2021. Offers will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17452 Audrey Road

---ZERO DOWN PAYMENT ELIGIBLE<---JUST BLOCKS FROM THE MAJESTIC POTOMAC RIVER--MARINAS, DOCKS, RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE & GENERAL STORE ARE WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE WATERFRONT LIFE STYLE WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT!!! REMODELED & UPDATED--NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS...GATHER FOR A MEAL IN THE DINING ROOM, RELAX IN THE FAMILY ROOM NEAR THE WET BAR OR IN FRONT OF THE WARM WOOD STOVE OR RETREAT TO THE PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE! 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE A REC ROOM/MEDIA ROOM...COOK OUTDOORS ON THE BACK PATIO BRICK BBQ OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE DECK...WORKSHOP DOUBLES AS EXTRA STORAGE...SEE IT FOR YOURSELF, IT'S WORTH THE TRIP!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2502 Linden Avenue

A place to call home where the past meets the present. A home with a rich history spanning almost seven decades with the same family; If these walls could talk they would say " 2502 Linden Avenue welcomes you." This porch front home is footsteps to the soon to be completed Druid Hill Park Reservoir. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or the ease of parenting oversight with a fully renovated kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms on the second level including an owner's retreat which includes a private bath an outdoor space perfect for morning coffee or evening meditation. The partially finished basement includes an additional bedroom and an additional blank canvas for your finishing touches.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12827 Leman Lane

Beautifully, fully renovated in 2021 and ready to be called your home! This stunning light filled raised rambler has a huge living space with all the wow factor you could ask for. A full brick exterior home situated at the end of a quiet street on an oversized, private level lot welcomes you into the large foyer which graciously opens to the open concept kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. You will create countless memories preparing meals and enjoying company at the oversized custom quartz island with waterfall feature. All new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Ample space for multiple seating areas, and generous additional separate space in the den. Original hardwoods in bedroom wing of the home have been sanded in place and refinished. The primary bedroom features walk in closet space and a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower. All this, and there is a whole other lower level which features a completed section of more than half the space from the upper level, a half bath and another completed room. The storage available in the remainder of the unfinished lower level is a decorator's dream! Space enough for creating additional rooms for whatever hobbies you prefer. Lower level is walk out to a patio and an absolutely huge yard. An oversized two car garage means your vehicles and any other "toys" have plenty of space too. Conveniently located just off of route 5, this home has nearby access for plenty of shopping, and quick access to DC, Indian Head for commuters. This beautiful house will go fast!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2620 N Sycamore Street

Join other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished levels. A 2-Car garage on the basement level offers a 4-level +G+elevator ready+G- shaft/closet tower, Rec Room, BR w/BA and Areaway access/exit. The Main Level is wide open and big windows bright with open area DR, Family Room, Kitchen, plus a private In-Law Suite w/full BA and stacked Craftsman Hardwood Stairs. HW floors grace the Main Level and 2nd level hallway. The Kitchen has been nicely appointed with huge Center Island. Upstairs, the Master Suite has large His and Hers Closets, Tray Ceiling, Large MBA with Dual Vanities, Frameless Doors, floor to ceiling tile, and Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3 Secondary nicely sized BRs with large closets, 1 Buddy BA, 1 en suite BA round out this level with a Laundry Room that rivals the BRs in size! The fun Loft option can be outfitted with a BR, full BA, and separate Rec Room area that is accessible if you add the Elevator. All Evergreene Homes come with a whole house fan on the second level with ability to improve the air quality within the entire home, a best in the business 10 year transferable Builders Warranty, 2X6 upgraded exterior framing and insulation, and pest tubes in the exterior walls. Quality is not expensive, it+GGs priceless! Come see why so many NoVA buyers have chosen Evergreene Homes!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11831 Whitworth Cannon Lane

What a great opportunity to own this end unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bristow area. If you haven't seen one of these, you will be amazed how spacious and bright this end unit townhome is. Ground level lower level has an outside access from large, two car garage and patio on the other side. One of the half baths and the laundry also conveniently located in the lower level, easy access from the rec room area. Large kitchen is located on the main level. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking, Granite counter tops and large island stand out. Separate breakfast area, living area and separate dining rm convenient for large gatherings. The balcony on the main level has access from the family rm area. Oak stairs going to upper level has new runner installed. All new, designer carpet and padding throughout. hardwood in the foyer, hall way, powder rm and the Kitchen. Master bedroom with large bathroom that has a corner tub. separate his / her sink and standup shower. Two zone HVAC in a townhouse..? Only people who know would appreciate that detail..!!! With two car garage, Looong driveway that can hold many cars and the front street parking, you don't have to worry about how big the party is going to be..!!!Hurry.... so you don't miss this great and very rare chance to own this awesome townhouse feels like a single family home...!!!!
BRISTOW, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5005 14TH Street NE

Quiet residential suburb feel of Washington DC in Riggs Park! This beautiful semi-detached home located in North Michigan Park is waiting for your finishing touches! With a big patio outside and rare yard space in DC, you'll have plenty of space to entertain. Good sized finished basement! Very expansive driveway for off-street parking , spacious fenced yard in a quiet neighborhood & walking distance to two metro stations (Fort Totten and Brookland-CUA).
WASHINGTON, DC
thexunewswire.com

432 Kemper Road,

432 Kemper Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Springdale) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Constructed 4BR/2.5BA home located in Springdale, Oh!! This beauty has everything you're looking for and more!! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, spacious living area, central air, walk in closets, laundry on the first floor, new flooring, new doors, new windows, a new roof, freshly painted, a two car attached garage, on and off street parking, is in a family oriented neighborhood, close to parks and shopping, and is located in Princeton School District!! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12902 Mcmullen Highway SW

Investors Alert - Brick home w/extra lot in need of renovation.Convenient location to all amenities. Please wear a mask and enter at your on risk.
MLS

