1502 William Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy fantastic views from the roof top deck of this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Federal Hill beauty. The main floor boasts gleaming hard wood flooring, built-ins, tall...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4708 Deer Run Court

Sunny and spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Deer Run Crossing Community. Ready for you to move right in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you inside to find a spacious entryway and a light filled kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. Chefs of all skill sets will enjoy cooking on the stainless steel appliances! Just off the kitchen, hardwood floors carry into the dining room overlooking the cozy family room with plush new carpet. Enjoy the serene views of the woods behind the home from the oversized windows and slider opening to the porch and patio. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level for guests. New carpet carries upstairs and into the 3 spacious bedrooms. The oversized primary bedroom features an updated bath. The guest bedrooms share an updated hall bath. The finished basement features a large rec room with a charming wood burning fireplace, wet bar, ample storage space and an additional full bath. Two reserved parking spaces are conveniently located just in front of the home. Additional updates include new hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout and a new HVAC. This highly sought after enclave of town homes boasts a peaceful nature setting and is situated just minutes from Kingstowne Shops and Dining, Huntley Meadows Park, the Huntington Metro station and 495 for easy commuting access. Ring in the New Year from your new home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3530 Rippling Way

Welcome to one of the largest three level colonials with 2 car garage in a desirable Russett subdivision. The home boosts of five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a powder room. Enter the grand foyer in beautiful hardwood floors with a private home office/den on the left side and a huge living room that extends to the formal dining room. The kitchen is huge with a beautiful island in corian countertop, maple cabinets, and newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. The breakfast nook is large enough to accommodate a table for eight. The wide pantry can hold as many groceries as you possibly can. The laundry room is accessible from the kitchen and serves as a side door entrance from the garage. Proceed to the family room from the kitchen and you will be amazed with the cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace that will provide you with warmth while you cuddle on a sofa during winter nights. The sliding door in the family room will lead you to the beautiful and spacious private deck, large enough to hold parties. The deck overlooks the huge stone paver patio which leads to a sliding door towards the walkout basement. Upstairs, go up to a double foyer where you will find three bedrooms and the Primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand -up shower and a soaking tub. The walk-out basement has a large recreation room/den, and a bedroom with a beautiful private bathroom and a separate walk- in closet. Two unfinished areas provide ample storage or can be converted to a small kitchen or anything that the new homeowner desires. Freshly painted, new basement LVP floors, newly installed carpet, newer replaced roof. Russett community is close to everything in Laurel - shopping area, schools, churches, Fort Meade, BWI, Anne Arundel Shopping Center, Routes 295, 495, I95 and 32. It is equipped with all the amenities; swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, hiking/biking trails, playground. A beautiful community surrounded by trees and pretty, well maintained landscaping!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

323 Sunray Court

Welcome home to this warm and cozy townhome located in Constant Friendship! Enter into the generously sized living room featuring a bay window that floods the home with light. Pass by the dining area into the kitchen with brand new (2021) stainless steel appliances and sizable pantry. Through the sliding glass door you+GGll find the newer (2020) deck large enough for some weekend grilling and relaxing! The deck also has steps that connect to the rear fenced yard. The upper level boasts a primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and another full bath. The walkout lower level is finished with a recreational area, fireplace, half bath, as well as the laundry. Roof replaced in 2019. Short distance to Wegmans, Target, Lowes, and many more shops and restaurants! Location! Location! Location! This one won+GGt last long! Make your appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43521 Postrail Square

Privacy abounds in this beautiful bright and sunny, brick end unit Townhome in Ashburn Farm. One car garage, private deck/backyard shielded by mature trees. The light filled living room is anchored by a 3 sided wood burning fireplace separating the living room and dining room. The deck is accessed from the dining room French doors, new in 2019. The Eat-in Kitchen has a bay window bump-out, granite counters, double oven and extra cabinet space. New main level flooring, new carpet upstairs and updated paint. The spacious primary bedroom has a soaring, vaulted ceiling and a large walk in closet with built-ins. The sunny primary bath with two walls of windows, has a soaking tub, dual vanity sinks and a stand-up shower. The spacious lower level has a wood burning fireplace, laundry room, storage room and walkout double doors to the paver patio and fenced backyard. Travel 200 feet to the W&OD trail. 900 feet to the shopping center, groceries, restaurants, coffee, etc. Amenity rich with community tennis courts, biking and walking trails, several pools, gyms, lakes, pavilions and more. Close proximity to all major commuting routes (7, 28, Dulles Greenway, Dulles Toll Road, etc). A Great townhome. .. .Great neighborhood. .. Great schools! Recent Updates include: HVAC 2019, Roof 2013, Hot Water Heater 2014, Stove 2019, Wall Oven 2013, Fridge 2013, Dishwasher 2019, Washer/Dryer 2019, French doors 2019, +-+ bath makeover 2021 and Paint 2021. Offers will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.
ASHBURN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Mesquite Pl

NUMEROUS-NUMEROUS UPGRADES (List supplied in home) 2017 - New HVAC System $13,450 2018 - New Elevated Deck $16,000 2021 - New Steps and Walkways to Water ($10,000) * New Fireplace Insert $5,785 * New Master Bath w/tile-glass shower w/bench & stone floor; two sinks and mirrors - Aprx $10,000 * Upstairs Bath renovations - Aprx $600 * New Laminate Flooring throughout Great Room & Kitchen * Master BR Barn Doors & Hardware (to bath & closet) - Aprx $800 * Replacement of two sliding doors to deck - $April $6,415 * OUTSIDE TO BE TOTALLY PAINTED * Additional Rennovations Recently Made (Allowance in main floor closet for staircase to basement) MANY MORE UPGRADES,Fireplace in Great Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3451 Watershed Boulevard

This Halston features 2,558 sq ft of living space, including the 4th floor loft w/rooftop terrace. The main level features a gourmet kitchen layout with island, 42-inch cabinets, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet, an en-suite bath w/separate shower and soaking tub. The secondary bedrooms offer generous space and closets, just next to the hall bath. Watershed is an amenity rich community close to BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, and easy access to commuter trains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2620 N Sycamore Street

Join other new construction owners in this convenient location with Evergreene Homes delivering their famous construction quality at the right price. Come make this one your own and take advantage of options upgrades and pre-construction pricing. The Evergreene Rockingham model offers up to 7 BRs & 6.5 BAs on 4 finished levels. A 2-Car garage on the basement level offers a 4-level +G+elevator ready+G- shaft/closet tower, Rec Room, BR w/BA and Areaway access/exit. The Main Level is wide open and big windows bright with open area DR, Family Room, Kitchen, plus a private In-Law Suite w/full BA and stacked Craftsman Hardwood Stairs. HW floors grace the Main Level and 2nd level hallway. The Kitchen has been nicely appointed with huge Center Island. Upstairs, the Master Suite has large His and Hers Closets, Tray Ceiling, Large MBA with Dual Vanities, Frameless Doors, floor to ceiling tile, and Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3 Secondary nicely sized BRs with large closets, 1 Buddy BA, 1 en suite BA round out this level with a Laundry Room that rivals the BRs in size! The fun Loft option can be outfitted with a BR, full BA, and separate Rec Room area that is accessible if you add the Elevator. All Evergreene Homes come with a whole house fan on the second level with ability to improve the air quality within the entire home, a best in the business 10 year transferable Builders Warranty, 2X6 upgraded exterior framing and insulation, and pest tubes in the exterior walls. Quality is not expensive, it+GGs priceless! Come see why so many NoVA buyers have chosen Evergreene Homes!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12827 Leman Lane

Beautifully, fully renovated in 2021 and ready to be called your home! This stunning light filled raised rambler has a huge living space with all the wow factor you could ask for. A full brick exterior home situated at the end of a quiet street on an oversized, private level lot welcomes you into the large foyer which graciously opens to the open concept kitchen and living room with wood burning fireplace. You will create countless memories preparing meals and enjoying company at the oversized custom quartz island with waterfall feature. All new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Ample space for multiple seating areas, and generous additional separate space in the den. Original hardwoods in bedroom wing of the home have been sanded in place and refinished. The primary bedroom features walk in closet space and a spa-like bathroom with an oversized shower. All this, and there is a whole other lower level which features a completed section of more than half the space from the upper level, a half bath and another completed room. The storage available in the remainder of the unfinished lower level is a decorator's dream! Space enough for creating additional rooms for whatever hobbies you prefer. Lower level is walk out to a patio and an absolutely huge yard. An oversized two car garage means your vehicles and any other "toys" have plenty of space too. Conveniently located just off of route 5, this home has nearby access for plenty of shopping, and quick access to DC, Indian Head for commuters. This beautiful house will go fast!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

182 English Run Circle

Here's your chance to own one of the larger end-of-group townhomes in Loveton Farms with the side entrance door. Large 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom townhouse with a fully finished walk-out basement (with one of the full bathrooms). The extra large deck off of the dining room is a perfect setting to relax while over-looking the stream and woods just below that the home backs up to. Also has two fireplaces (one in the living room and one in the basement). New roof and new sliding doors just installed with an updated HVAC system.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17452 Audrey Road

---ZERO DOWN PAYMENT ELIGIBLE<---JUST BLOCKS FROM THE MAJESTIC POTOMAC RIVER--MARINAS, DOCKS, RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE & GENERAL STORE ARE WITHIN EASY WALKING DISTANCE SO YOU CAN ENJOY THE WATERFRONT LIFE STYLE WITHOUT PAYING FOR IT!!! REMODELED & UPDATED--NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS...GATHER FOR A MEAL IN THE DINING ROOM, RELAX IN THE FAMILY ROOM NEAR THE WET BAR OR IN FRONT OF THE WARM WOOD STOVE OR RETREAT TO THE PRIVATE PRIMARY SUITE! 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE A REC ROOM/MEDIA ROOM...COOK OUTDOORS ON THE BACK PATIO BRICK BBQ OR SOAK IN THE SUN ON THE DECK...WORKSHOP DOUBLES AS EXTRA STORAGE...SEE IT FOR YOURSELF, IT'S WORTH THE TRIP!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11411 Trout Run Road

Perfect cabin to get off the grid. Just 10 miles outside of Wardensville. With nature all around you won't ever want to leave. This cabin has pretty much completely renovated. New windows and sliding glass doors. Large screened in porch, 2 fireplaces, new standing seam metal roof, and paved driveway. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths on two and a half acres. There is a 2 car garage you can park cars in or use as a workshop. This is just what the doctor ordered!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10596 Reeds Landing Circle

Gorgeous 3 level cozy Twin/Semi-Detached on a quiet cul-de-sac to back to the wood area. Newly upgraded kitchen countertop with new hardwood floor and new refrigerator. Renovated all bathrooms, freshly painted inside the house, hardwoods throughout, and new carpet on bedrooms. Fully finished basement with new wood floor, large deck. and fenced backyard with Jog/Walk Path and more. Great for first-time homebuyers or investors.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11831 Whitworth Cannon Lane

What a great opportunity to own this end unit townhouse located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Bristow area. If you haven't seen one of these, you will be amazed how spacious and bright this end unit townhome is. Ground level lower level has an outside access from large, two car garage and patio on the other side. One of the half baths and the laundry also conveniently located in the lower level, easy access from the rec room area. Large kitchen is located on the main level. Stainless Steel appliances with gas cooking, Granite counter tops and large island stand out. Separate breakfast area, living area and separate dining rm convenient for large gatherings. The balcony on the main level has access from the family rm area. Oak stairs going to upper level has new runner installed. All new, designer carpet and padding throughout. hardwood in the foyer, hall way, powder rm and the Kitchen. Master bedroom with large bathroom that has a corner tub. separate his / her sink and standup shower. Two zone HVAC in a townhouse..? Only people who know would appreciate that detail..!!! With two car garage, Looong driveway that can hold many cars and the front street parking, you don't have to worry about how big the party is going to be..!!!Hurry.... so you don't miss this great and very rare chance to own this awesome townhouse feels like a single family home...!!!!
BRISTOW, VA
thexunewswire.com

8507 Island Pines

Landen/Mason 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 768106. Nice property in landen/mason area close to restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 1 car detached garage. Upper level unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless appliances and wood flooring through out. Balcony off living room. Additional...
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 N Van Dorn Street , #918

Overlook Fort Ward Park in this charming studio at Park Place Condominium. Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom with matching quartz countertops and custom cabinets. New stainless steel appliances. Furniture conveys. Conveniently located next to 395, Van Dorn, Braddock Road and King Street. Public bus stop right outside the building. Walking distance to Bradlee Shopping Center, grocery stores, casual cafes, restaurants and gas stations. 10 minutes driving to Pentagon, new Amazon HQ, National Airport, Crystal City. Painting and light fixtures has been scheduled. Recently renovated Park Place Condominium features 24 hour security, gym, and pool. All utilities included in condo fee. Plenty of parking available in lot.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

137 Robert Crain Highway SE

See site plan in Documents tab/Four Acres Land available. Zoned for Residential building. Easy access to Route 301 (Crain Highway) and 214 (Central Ave). Great For a Church, or Multiple Residential Units. Listing courtesy of Weichert, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

185 Carnes Way

Free deck this weekend!!! February delivery! The Berkeley II. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath garage townhome has an open concept design on the main floor w/ kitchen island, 42" grey stain cabinets w/ soft close, a granite peninsula with a high low bar for entertaining, stainless-steel appliances, a large living room w/ a bump out and a half bath. The upper level features a large primary bedroom w/ cathedral ceiling, walk in closet, double vanity and a walk-in tile shower; two guest bedrooms (1 w/ a 2ft bump out), full guest bathroom, linen closet and laundry. The lower levels feature a coat closet, foyer, fourth bedroom with a full bath w/ door to access to your back yard, this room makes a great recreation room as well, a single car garage w/ automatic garage door opener (app enabled also). Throughout the home you will find recessed LED's, ceiling fans in Primary bedroom & living room w/ each additional bedroom pre-wired for ceiling fans. High/Low outlets w/ pass through plates w/ CAT5/COAX/HDMI in Owner's bedroom, 4th bedroom/recreation room & living room to make mounting your TV's a breeze. You get more for your money with Four Points Construction. We are a featured loaded builder. A+-Winner of WV Best in Class for Energy Efficiency - The Communities of Burwell has done it again!**Pictures are of a similar construction; this home is not 100% complete yet and the interior and exterior colors will not be the same.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9593 Coltshire Court

Welcome to your beautiful home in Charles Crossing! This well-maintained colonial home is still owned by the original owner. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is over 2,500 square feet with a huge walkout unfinished basement that you can customize to create the home of your dreams! This home features soaring ceiling heights. On the main level, there+GGs a family room that allows plenty of natural light to shine through and has a gas fireplace, a half bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a dedicated office space on the main level, a sunken oversized living room and formal dining room with crown molding that adds to the beauty of this home. The beautiful kitchen includes upgraded Corian countertops, nice appliances, and an island with seating. The upper level includes 4 bedrooms (each equipped with ceiling fans) and 2 full bathrooms and an impressive master suite with a separate sitting room, large soaking tub, separate shower, separate vanities coupled with 2 large walk-in closets. The home includes Russound A-Bus Audio System Surround Sound Speakers on all three levels. You will love the large level backyard with no house directly behind you. The large deck and patio are perfect for entertaining! The subdivision includes community pool, walking trails, playground, and recreation center. Don+GGt miss out+G-.this one won+GGt last long. Call to schedule today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

636 N Columbus Street

Enjoy the screened-in front porch on this 2,000+ sqft end unit townhouse w/ light filled open floorplan. Spacious living room w/ fireplace & stone wall surround. Updated open kitchen featuring kitchen island, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances w/ dual oven gas range & granite tops. Cozy family room/ breakfast nook space off the kitchen w/ half bath, leads you to rear yard with two large sheds for storage. **Sheds currently occupy a parking space. New owner can remove to use the parking space.** Fully finished lower level walk out w/ rec room, bedroom, updated full bath w/ claw foot tub, updated front load washer/dryer, small kitchenette w/ cooktop & built-in microwave great for guests! Both upper level bedrooms are en-suite w/ the primary bedroom also boasting a fireplace w/ stone surround wall & large bathroom w/ soaking tub, frameless glass shower & dual vanity sink. Other features includes hardwood floors throughout, updated fixtures & recessed lighting, 5 panel doors, tall ceilings & more. Blocks to Trader Joe's/Harris Teeter, King St shops/restaurants, Braddock Metro & the Waterfront. Easy access to Regan National & DC!
REAL ESTATE

