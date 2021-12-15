ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

By jmarlow5
 2 days ago

Source: Colin Hoggard, WFNZ / Colin Hoggard/WFNZ

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:

An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.

This is good news for a market that is going to be being embracing professional soccer, at this level for the first time. That means it should be a fun brand of soccer to watch, as the club will try to build.

92.7 The Block

Eric Krakauer: Very Good Chance Charlotte FC Comes Out the Gate Running

Bank of America Stadium was the focus of the Queen City sports fan on Tuesday night and for the first time in a while it wasn't about the struggles of the Panther franchise that has some concerns about its future. Instead, the focus was on the MLS expansion franchise that held its expansion draft as they selected five players for the new franchise. Forward Orrin McKinze Gaines II (Austin FC), defender Anton Walkes (Atlanta United) and Joseph Mora (D.C. United) were the players selected by the franchise that they held on to at the conclusion of the night and will be a part of the inaugural season of MLS soccer in Charlotte. The team also selected defender Tristan Blackmon (Los Angeles Football Club) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC), both of whom were traded to other teams in exchange for valuable General Allocation Money (GAM) that can be used in free agency.
WCNC

Charlotte FC full inaugural season schedule released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wait is almost over. Charlotte FC will begin its inaugural season in about two months. The Major League Soccer expansion team will begin its first season on the road, Feb. 26, 2022, at D.C. United. Charlotte's first home match will be March 5, 2022, at...
fox46.com

Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the...
CharlotteObserver.com

Analysis: Charlotte FC exits MLS expansion draft in a great spot, even without a DP

Two S-words came to mind following Tuesday’s Major League Soccer expansion draft: Strategy and speed. The first S, strategy, because Charlotte FC is rolling in general allocation money (GAM) after completing trade deals off two of its picks. The team isn’t technically rich in GAM, considering Charlotte FC previously traded away some of its allocation money for other players. There’s also the fact that GAM isn’t real money.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBTV

‘We’re so proud’: Charlotte native returning home to play for Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several years playing for Sporting Kansas City, Charlotte soccer star Jaylin Lindsey will be returning to the Queen City to play for the city’s new MLS team, Charlotte FC. The club announced Sunday that Lindsey had been acquired from Sporting Kansas City in exchange...
massivereport.com

Former Crew defender Harrison Afful signs with Charlotte FC

In 2015, the Columbus Crew added a defender from an unlikely place. The Ghana-born Harrison Afful, in his sixth year playing in Tunisia, signed with Columbus. On Friday, the former Crew fullback signed with Major League Soccer expansion side Charlotte FC as a free agent. Afful’s signing wasn’t all that...
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte FC adds MLS experience to inaugural roster through free agent signings

Following Tuesday’s expansion draft, Charlotte FC is adding more MLS experience to its inaugural roster. The club has signed former Columbus Crew fullback Harrison Afful on a one-year contract with a one-year option. It will also add former Vancouver and D.C. United forward Yordy Reyna, a source familiar with the situation told The Observer.
goal.com

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi: Los Angeles FC sign Libyan forward from Charlotte FC

The Switzerland-born attacking midfielder will continue his professional career at the Banc of California Stadium. Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC have announced the signing of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. The 27-year-old Libya international joined LAFC from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money in 2022. Prior to...
Austonia

No longer the new kids: new MLS club Charlotte FC swipes an Austin FC player in Expansion Draft

Austin FC's first native Austinite left his hometown team Wednesday morning as new MLS team Charlotte FC selected forward McKinze Gaines in the Expansion Draft.Gaines was among five players selected by Charlotte FC, which was allowed to take one of Austin's players in the draft on Tuesday night. Charlotte FC is the newest club in MLS, meaning that the team was permitted to select five players of their choice from certain MLS clubs as they work to build their first roster. The Verde and Black will receive $50,000 for the Gaines transaction and won't have to participate in the next...
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
