The Pillsbury Soft Baked Sugar with Sprinkles & Icing Cookies are arriving in celebration of the 2021 holiday season to provide consumers with a way to easily enjoy some festive treats without having to do any of the baking themselves. The cookies feature a recipe that makes use of real butter and feature blue sprinkles that are paired with a drizzling of icing to give them a festively appealing touch of sweetness. The cookies come in packs of 18 and come in a resealable package that will help to lock in the soft-baked freshness of the treats.

