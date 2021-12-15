ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Listening to Drake Makes You Run Slower, According to New Study

By Trent Fitzgerald
 2 days ago
When you create your playlist for your next high-impact workout, you probably shouldn't include any songs by Drake. According to a study by clothing retailer Pour Moi, published on Nov. 30, people who listened to Drizzy's music during a running workout ran slower. The study, which was created to...

Working Out? These Artists’ Music Will Make You Run Faster

The new year is fast approaching. Is working out part of your resolutions? If so then you’ll probably be making a workout music playlist. We all have music that motivates us. Usually, it’s fast-paced. Maybe it’s your favorite artist. But have you ever wondered if it really makes difference? Does certain artists’ music make you run faster? Turns out some do.
Amazon Removes Drake From Kanye West’s Larry Hoover Benefit Video Stream – Report

Drake's performance alongside Kanye West for the historic Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles is mysteriously absent from the Amazon Prime Video stream. According to a Variety report, published on Tuesday (Dec. 14), Amazon removed Drake's performance from Kanye West's Larry Hoover Benefit Concert video stream. The event took place last Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
North West got in trouble with Kim Kardashian for this TikTok

Kim Kardashian was unhappy with daughter North West after she gave a house tour on TikTok live. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother/daughter duo set up a joint TikTok account last month, fans have been loving all the sweet insights into eight-year-old North's life. From the dancing to...
Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
