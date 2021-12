For homeowners, the responsibilities are endless. Everything from mortgage to renovation to cleaning is the homeowner’s responsibility. Every home is comprised of a network of systems that work together to protect the household members. When some consumers sign the closing documents for their homes, they do not have maintenance in mind. They are more focused on moving into their dream home. It is unfortunate when maintenance is overshadowed by the excitement of being a new homeowner. Contrary to belief every new home sold is not without issues. Even newly built homes can have issues, which become the responsibility of the new owners.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO