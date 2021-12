Did you receive them? Found in many mailboxes in this second pandemic holiday season were paper catalogues from Toys “R” Us, Mastermind Toys and perhaps most surprisingly, the highly profitable digital retailer Amazon. Amazon first launched a toy catalogue in 2018 and mailed it to millions of customers. While it might seem that paper catalogues would be relegated to history with the advent of e-commerce, it seems as if, at least for these retailers, they are still part of doing business. To understand why catalogues formed part of these retailers’ promotional strategy, let’s explore some retail history. Connection to the past Almost 140...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO