JAG was inspired by the first women to serve on a Navy combat ship

handitv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran television writer Don Bellisario is known for creating and writing some of the most memorable series on television including Black Sheep Squadron, Quantum Leap, JAG, and NCIS. Following just a year after the end of Quantum Leap in 1994, Bellisario was without a series to write for the...

www.handitv.com

Courier-Express

d'Argy serving in the U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron d’Argy, with family ties to Brookville, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “My dad was in the Navy during Vietnam and my brother joined 12 years ago; I was inspired by them,” said d’Argy. “I joined the Navy later in life. It was great not having to balance school and a job. I hope to use my naval service as a pathway to becoming a nurse.”
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Native Serves In U.S. Navy With Helicopter Squadron In San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barger, a native of Warsaw, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, Calif. “I joined the Navy because my whole family has been in the military,” said Barger. "My grandfather was in the Army, my uncle and brother are in the Marine Corps and my stepfather was in the Navy. It runs in the family."
gotowncrier.com

RPBHS Grad Serving In U.S. Navy

Fireman Christopher Vargas, a 2015 Royal Palm Beach High School graduate, is serving aboard USS Pearl Harbor, a U.S. Navy dock landing ship, currently deployed in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Arabian Sea. Vargas is responsible for being an engineer, which includes basic...
MilitaryTimes

Littoral combat ships in Mayport make the most of a year of restricted operations

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. — The Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON 2) is, in one way, coming off a rough patch: Two of its Freedom-variant LCSs suffered major engineering failures at sea in 2020 and had to limp home from deployments to U.S. Southern Command. As the U.S. Navy realized the severity of a combining gear flaw in the propulsion system, it stopped accepting deliveries of new ships from Lockheed Martin early this year and imposed operating restrictions on the ships already in the fleet to avoid another at-sea breakdown.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Matthew Deluca Helps Feed a Naval Combat Ship

We recently talked to Milford native and culinary specialist Matthew Deluca, who’s part of a daily crew that cooks for 110-plus naval officers while deployed aboard the USS Charleston. How did you get into cooking?. I was always interested in cooking when I was younger. I would watch my mom...
CINCINNATI, OH
MilitaryTimes

How an undersea volcano nearly sidelined this Navy ship

The brand-new expeditionary sea base ship Miguel Keith was nearly sidelined last month after debris from a massive undersea volcanic eruption gummed up vital ship systems, according to Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Commissioned in May, Miguel Keith was operating off Japan when the remnants of the volcanic eruption made themselves...
WTHR

K-9 who served more than 300 combat missions on deployment to Afghanistan laid to rest

BETHLEHEM, Ga. — A beloved K9 has been laid to rest Tuesday in a full honor guard memorial service Tuesday in Bethlehem, Georgia. K9 Officer Blue and her handler Officer Byung "BK" Kang served more than 300 combat missions while serving together in the United States Marine Corps on a deployment to Afghanistan from 2011-2012. Blue was trained to detect explosive devices and is credited with saving lives daily.
boothbayregister.com

COMBAT!

OK. So I messed up this month. Instead of writing Teddy's blog, I went into a long, downward personal slide where I could only muster energy for watching the 1960's TV show COMBAT! at 2am in my underwear on the couch.. Also the volume was WAY up on COMBAT! judging...
USNI News

Report to Congress on U.S. Navy Ship Names

The following is the Dec. 16, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Navy Ship Names: Background for Congress. Names for Navy ships traditionally have been chosen and announced by the Secretary of the Navy, under the direction of the President and in accordance with rules prescribed by Congress. Rules for giving certain types of names to certain types of Navy ships have evolved over time. There have been exceptions to the Navy’s ship-naming rules, particularly for the purpose of naming a ship for a person when the rule for that type of ship would have called for it to be named for something else. Some observers have perceived a breakdown in, or corruption of, the rules for naming Navy ships. Section 370 of the FY2021 NDAA (H.R. 6395/P.L. 116-283 of January 1, 2021) established a commission regarding the removal and renaming of certain assets of the Department of Defense (including ships) that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.
abc17news.com

US Navy rescues drug smugglers from burning ship off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman. One additional Iranian from the vessel remains missing. The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Smoke pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship. U.S. sailors also recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin. The Navy valued the recovered drugs as worth $14.7 million.
WDBO

U.S. Navy tests new laser weapon aboard ship in Gulf of Aden

The U.S. Navy is testing a new laser weapon in the Gulf of Aden, between Yemen and Somalia, on Tuesday and hit a floating target, according to a press release from the U.S. military. And as the Associated Press notes, the Navy could soon be using this technology to fight uncrewed boats sent by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.
Navy Times

wiscassetnewspaper.com

