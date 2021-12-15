Mac Jones (left thumb) on Patriots injury report again Wednesday

Mac Jones is on the Patriots' injury report for a second straight day.

The quarterback was a full participant with a left thumb injury again on Wednesday. He wore a glove on his left hand during the media portion of practice, but it didn't seem to bother him.

The Patriots had three players miss the session besides J.J. Taylor, who remains on the COVID list. Those players were: Ronnie Perkins (ankle), Chase Winovich (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (illness).

For Cajuste, it was his second straight missed practice.

Here's the complete Patriots injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Chase Winovich, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb

