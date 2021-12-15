Mac Jones (left thumb) on Patriots injury report again Wednesday
Mac Jones is on the Patriots' injury report for a second straight day.
The quarterback was a full participant with a left thumb injury again on Wednesday. He wore a glove on his left hand during the media portion of practice, but it didn't seem to bother him.
The Patriots had three players miss the session besides J.J. Taylor, who remains on the COVID list. Those players were: Ronnie Perkins (ankle), Chase Winovich (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (illness).
For Cajuste, it was his second straight missed practice.
Here's the complete Patriots injury report.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Chase Winovich, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb
