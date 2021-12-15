ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones (left thumb) on Patriots injury report again Wednesday

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ6pU_0dNraQoQ00

Mac Jones is on the Patriots' injury report for a second straight day.

The quarterback was a full participant with a left thumb injury again on Wednesday. He wore a glove on his left hand during the media portion of practice, but it didn't seem to bother him.

The Patriots had three players miss the session besides J.J. Taylor, who remains on the COVID list. Those players were: Ronnie Perkins (ankle), Chase Winovich (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (illness).

For Cajuste, it was his second straight missed practice.

Here's the complete Patriots injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Chase Winovich, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY
QB Mac Jones, Left Thumb

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Kendrick Bourne Laughs Off Colts Wanting To Turn Patriots Into One-Dimensional Offense

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Colts want to make the Patriots a one-dimensional team on offense come Saturday night. The Patriots offense finds that rather comical. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke kicked off the week by saying the Indianapolis defense is looking to shut down the New England rush attack so they can see what Mac Jones can do against them. Basically, the Colts are going to try to make the rookie quarterback beat them. It makes sense, considering the Patriots tout one of the best running games with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Two weeks ago, New England ran all over the Bills...
NFL
nbcboston.com

Pats-Colts Injury Report: Mac Jones Removed, Damien Harris Questionable

Jones removed, Harris questionable on final Patriots-Colts injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have officially listed nine players as questionable for Saturday night's pivotal Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. The most notable player designated as questionable is starting running...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
985thesportshub.com

Mac Jones has perfectly Patriot response to Colts trash talk

This year has been a season of firsts for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, as is expected for any rookie. Yet this week included a notable milestone for the 15th overall pick in this past NFL Draft – his first ‘through the media’ trash talk from an opponent.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Covid#Calf Wrist K Nick Folk#Qb Mac Jones#Macfarlane Energy#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
NESN

Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Eliminates Any Concern Over Thumb Ailment

FOXBORO, Mass. — You don’t need to worry about Mac Jones, Patriots fans. New England’s starting quarterback was listed on the team’s injury report Tuesday and Wednesday with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. But he has been a full participant in each practice this week, per the Patriots, and downplayed the injury during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots-Colts injury report: Mac Jones practices Wednesday despite hurt thumb

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared on his first injury report of the season Tuesday with a hurt thumb. While Jones reappeared on Wednesday’s report, there seems to be little cause for concern. According to the team, Jones was a full participant for the second straight practice. He wore a...
NFL
The Spun

Mac Jones Shares Encouraging News On His Thumb Injury

A surprising name appeared on the New England Patriots first two injury reports of the week: rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones was listed on the team’s injury report both Tuesday and Wednesday with a thumb injury on his non-throwing hand. He’s been a full participant in both practices, but there’s still concern from the New England fanbase that something worse could be going on.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Patriots injury report: Mac Jones remains full participant

For the second day in a row, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared on the team's injury report with a thumb issue. However, also for the second day in a row, Jones was listed as a full participant at practice with an issue on his non-throwing left thumb. During...
NFL
MassLive.com

Mac Jones sporting new glove, 5 Patriots missing from Wednesday’s practice

FOXBOROUGH — Listed with a left thumb ailment on the injury report, Mac Jones was sporting a new glove at Wednesday’s practice. Jones only wore a glove on his left hand — his throwing one was still bare — and didn’t seem hindered at all in the portion of practice open to the media. The Patriots said he was a full participant on Tuesday despite the injury.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gives an update on his injured thumb

Shortly after releasing their first injury report of the week on Tuesday, the New England Patriots issued an update: quarterback Mac Jones was added to the list due to a left thumb injury. The issue did not stop the rookie from participating fully in practice, though. Jones’ status did not...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy