ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight virus amid omicron fears

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCcHt_0dNrZsMb00

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes.

The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring. Now, many are telling students to prepare for another term of masking, testing and, if cases get bad, limits around social life.

After a fall with few coronavirus cases, officials at Syracuse University were “feeling pretty good” about the spring term, said Kent Syverud, the upstate New York school’s chancellor.

“But omicron has changed that,” Syverud said. “It has made us go back and say, until we know more about this variant for sure, we’re going to have to reinstate some precautions.”

Last week, Syracuse announced that all eligible students and employees must get COVID-19 booster shots before the spring term. Students will also face a round of virus tests when they return, and officials are weighing whether to extend an existing mask mandate.

Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, data indicate

Much is still unknown about the omicron variant and how big of a threat it poses. In the United States and many other nations, the delta variant is currently responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

But as colleges brace for the worst, many see boosters as their best hope. More than 20 colleges have issued booster shot requirements in recent weeks, and others say they’re thinking about it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging boosters for people ages 17 and older, and Pfizer last week announced that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine might offer important protection against omicron even though the initial two doses appear less effective.

Hundreds of colleges already require COVID-19 vaccines , and some say boosters are an obvious next step.

Most booster mandates so far have come from small liberal arts colleges in the Northeast, but the list includes some as big as Boston University and as far away as the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and the University of New Mexico.

The University of Massachusetts in Amherst was among the first to require the booster for students, saying all students must get shots unless they have medical or religious exemptions.

“The boosters are our best protection,” said Jeffrey Hescock, co-director of the university’s Public Health Promotion Center. “This demonstrates that we take public health seriously, and our students do too.”

A recent online petition arguing against the booster mandate — citing 97% of students vaccinated and few on-campus cases — has attracted a few dozen signatures. But Emily O’Brien, a freshman at UMass, said the booster shot is a reasonable demand. She was already planning on getting a booster but said the mandate will probably increase uptake among students and prevent future lockdowns.

Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron

“If the past six months have shown anything, it’s that lots of people won’t bother to get vaccines — especially younger healthy people — if they don’t have a requirement to,” said O’Brien, 18, of Bedford, New Hampshire.

UMass will also require masks at the start of spring term, and it’s sending students home with a rapid test to be taken near the end of winter break.

Many colleges planning for potential disruption next semester are already contending with campus outbreaks that have arisen in the weeks after Thanksgiving.

Cornell University shut down all campus activities on Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 400 students tested positive over two days. In a campus message, President Martha Pollack said there was evidence of the omicron variant in a “significant” number of samples.

“It is obviously extremely dispiriting to have to take these steps,” Pollack wrote. “However, since the start of the pandemic, our commitment has been to follow the science and do all we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff and students.

Middlebury College in Vermont switched to remote instruction last week amid a surge in cases and urged students to leave early for winter break. Rising cases at the University of Pennsylvania led to a ban on indoor social events last Thursday.

On Friday, Tulane University in New Orleans warned that a campus spike includes “probable” cases of the omicron variant, confirmed in at least one student last week. In response, school officials reinstated a mask mandate and expanded virus testing.

Other colleges that have extended mask requirements into next year include Wake Forest University, West Virginia University and Penn State.

Some other schools are already postponing the return to campus next month to avoid outbreaks. Southern New Hampshire University and DePaul University in Chicago recently said students will take classes remotely for two weeks before returning to campus after the holidays.

One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

In a letter to students, DePaul’s president, A. Gabriel Esteban, said the school will “cautiously start winter quarter so we can sustain a robust college experience the remainder of the academic year.”

When students at Stanford University return to campus in January, they will be barred from holding parties or other big gatherings for two weeks. They’ll also be tested once a week and continue to wear masks indoors as requirements to attend in-person classes. The measures aim to limit virus transmission without going too far in limiting the college experience, said Russell Furr, associate vice provost for environmental health and safety.

“This is something we’ve grappled with throughout the pandemic — how do we get a balanced approach?” Furr said. The goal is to avoid the strict lockdowns seen early in the pandemic, when student mental health “really suffered,” he added.

At some colleges, there’s still cautious hope for a normal semester. Leaders at the University of Central Florida told professors they can require in-person attendance in the spring, which had been discouraged this fall amid a surge in delta cases.

In a campus message, interim provost Michael D. Johnson warned that if the omicron variant takes off, “we may need to change direction yet again.”

Another concern is omicron’s timing — even without a new variant, there were worries of more outbreaks as colder weather drives people indoors, said Anita Barkin, co-chair of a COVID-19 task force for the American College Health Association.

The association recently recommended that colleges focus on increasing vaccination rates to avoid a new wave of cases.

“The message in all of it is, we need to remain vigilant,” Barkin said. “There is certainly pandemic fatigue and people are tired of the pandemic — but it appears that the pandemic is not quite tired of us.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.
NFL
WCIA

102 year old time capsule opened

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews in Rantoul found a bright spot that was buried more than a century ago. Officials with Rantoul City Schools held a ceremony today. They opened a time capsule that was buried in 1919. It was found during the demolition of Myna Thompson Elementary School. There were newspapers, papers with names […]
RANTOUL, IL
CNN

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

(CNN) Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Law schools move exams online, citing fresh virus fears

(Reuters) - At least three law schools abruptly moved their final exams online this week after their universities announced new campus closures tied to COVID-19. Cornell University on Tuesday shut down its Ithaca campus after reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 cases last week, halfway through the law school’s nine-day finals period. New York University and George Washington University each followed suit Wednesday, citing the fast spread of COVID-19.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Tulane University#Stanford University#Middlebury College#Syracuse University#Omicron
Fox News

Colleges back at square one when fighting COVID

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant...
COLLEGES
CBS News

COVID-19 again upending college life as campuses shut down

The resurgent coronavirus is again disrupting a growing number of U.S. colleges, stopping in-person classes, halting sports events and otherwise inhibiting campus life. Multiple schools around the country this week have abruptly announced that students would finish their semesters remotely, given alarming COVID-19 positivity rates within their communities. Although many students were invited back to campuses in the fall, the Omicron variant is sending them home early.
COLLEGES
CBS New York

Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams online out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Yale REFUSES to ax in-person classes despite Omicron being detected on campus, as Harvard's COVID cases among students DOUBLE in almost one week to 41

Yale University is moving forward with in-person exams despite the fast-spreading Omicron variant being detected on campus and as fellow Ivy Leaguer Harvard University experiences a COVID spike of its own with 55 students and staff testing positive. There's no indication the latest iteration of the virus is spreading rapidly...
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn. The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...
PRINCETON, NJ
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy