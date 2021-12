Sonoma County has named its new economic development director. The County Board of Supervisors appointed Ethan Brown to the position yesterday and he will take over on December 28th. He replaces Sheba Person-Whitley who will be leaving the job for a new position with the U.S Economic Development Administration. Brown has been with the EDB since 2012 and has been working as the Business Development Director. Person-Whitley endorsed Brown as her temporary replacement.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO