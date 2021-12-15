Damage assessment forms available for Blackfeet tribal members on the Blackfeet Reservation

Caldwell County homeowners whose homes suffered damages during Winter Storm Uri may qualify for repair funding made available through the Meals on Wheels of Central Texas. The organization secured $1 million in grant money from actor Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation that is being made available to middle-income homeowners whose homes are still in need of repair said Charles Cloutman, Vice President of Home Repair for Meals on Wheels of Central Texas, who spoke at a Dec. 7 meeting of the Lockhart City Council.
