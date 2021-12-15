ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damage assessment forms available for Blackfeet tribal members on the Blackfeet Reservation

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNING, Mont. - Damage assessment forms are available for property owners who have had wind or fire damage done to their property....

cutbankpioneerpress.com

Blackfeet Tribe pays more than $15 million to 17,351 members

Public Information Officer James McNeely reports the per capita and stimulus checks were mailed out last week. “Everyone seems to be getting them,” he said on Monday, Dec. 13. “There’s a long line at the bank today, but there were two different payments. One was the per capita...
BROWNING, MT
post-register.com

Funding available for Uri damages

Caldwell County homeowners whose homes suffered damages during Winter Storm Uri may qualify for repair funding made available through the Meals on Wheels of Central Texas. The organization secured $1 million in grant money from actor Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation that is being made available to middle-income homeowners whose homes are still in need of repair said Charles Cloutman, Vice President of Home Repair for Meals on Wheels of Central Texas, who spoke at a Dec. 7 meeting of the Lockhart City Council.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Tribal members file class action suit against 3 Rivers Cooperative

Former cooperative members and members of the Blackfeet Tribe have filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the State of Montana, Great Falls Division, against 3 Rivers Telephone Cooperative Inc. on Nov. 30. 3 Rivers’ headquarters is in Fairfield. The class represents 3 Rivers...
KITV.com

Honolulu residents, business owners asked to submit storm damage assessment information

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management is asking residents to go online and report any storm-related damage to their homes and/or businesses. Officials say the purpose of the online forms is to collect information that will help the City and County of Honolulu as well as state and federal officials better understand the damage and impact that occurred to the community.
HONOLULU, HI
montanarightnow.com

Billings collecting residents' extra garbage accumulated after Christmas

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings will be collecting the extra garbage that doesn't fit in trash bins to help reduce the amount of trash residents accumulate after Christmas. Beginning in September, Billings Public Works shortened the collection frequency for extra garbage from weekly to monthly. Billings Public Works...
BILLINGS, MT
