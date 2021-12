Germany has a new home team, and it just happens to be the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA), with a total of 26 IHMAs granted overall. The Buccaneers' IHMA is Germany, which has a strong Tampa Bay fanbase and a longstanding interest in the National Football League. Beginning in January and extending for at least five years, the Buccaneers will have opportunities for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization in Germany that will allow them to build their local brands and help the NFL expand internationally.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO