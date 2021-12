On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Anna Kramer joins the show to talk about DoorDash’s new 15-minute delivery service, what it takes to move stuff around that fast, and why the industry is obsessed with speed. Then, Tomio Geron discusses the DAOs trying to buy an NBA team, the Constitution, movie rights and more, and explains how far DAOs can really go.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO