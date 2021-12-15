ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Eagerly Anticipated Fiction by Women in 2022

By Jenny Hollander
Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the year of our lord 2022—and I, too, cannot believe we're fast approaching 2022—much of what we consider literary canon is dominated by men. Per the VIDA Count, a nonprofit organization that tracks diversity in the literary landscape, the overwhelming majority of literary publications mostly highlighted books by men...

Motherly

The 19 best and buzziest books of 2021 for moms

This year brought us so many amazing reads from veteran authors, debut novelists and power duos. Whether you prefer to be swept off your feet with a swoony romance or you live for the rush and adrenaline from a psychological thriller, there are titles on this list that every reader will love—some of which have a fun combination of both! Without further ado, here are Motherly’s best books of 2021. (Oh, and if you’re still on the hunt for titles to add to your TBR stack, support BIPOC authors by shopping from this book list.)
The New Yorker

Our Most Listened-To New Fiction of 2021

New Yorker writers reflect on the year’s highs and lows. Few things are more comforting and reassuring than being read to. For children, it’s a form of connection, sitting beside a parent at bedtime, allowing a story to ease them into sleep. For adults, listening to fiction, letting someone else’s voice take them on a journey, can still be a way to connect—and to escape. To immerse yourself in a character’s world is to leave your own behind. The Writer’s Voice, the New Yorker podcast on which writers read their story from the latest issue, offers the additional pleasure of hearing a story read the way its author intended it to be heard. As we approach the end of another year in which the real world was sometimes a frightening place to be, we’d like to take a look back at the most listened-to episodes of 2021.
Channel 3000

The most-anticipated holiday film of 2021 is…

MADISON, Wis.– How long as it been since you stepped foot inside a theater?. Nowadays, it’s easy to stay home and stream movies on TV. But starting this month, industry experts hope that starts to change. “I have a giant dent on my sofa,” joked Greg Marcus, owner of the...
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Foreign Films Coming In 2022

When we’re so wrapped up in mainstream media, it’s important to recognize that film is a global effort. By branching out, you can discover new stories, themes, and concepts with unique backgrounds and origins. Though not as accessible, foreign films are important to consume and research, even with...
Harper's Bazaar

Formative Black Feminist Author bell hooks Has Died

Revered cultural critic and author bell hooks has died, according to her home state newspaper, the Lexington Herald Leader. The author, born Gloria Jean Watkins, was a formative figure in the Black feminism movement and the author of popular titles such as All About Love, Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, and Communion: The Female Search for Love.
Literary Hub

A first edition of Harry Potter is now the most expensive modern work of fiction ever sold.

Apparently, J.K. Rowling’s bruised reputation has not lowered the value of her books. Yesterday, a rare first edition of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold at auction for $471,000, which Heritage Auctions says is “the highest price ever paid for the boy wizard’s debut in any form.” But it’s not just the most expensive Harry Potter—this sale makes the book “the most expensive commercially published 20th-century work of fiction ever sold,” according to Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena.
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
HuffingtonPost

Black Natives Want to See Themselves in 'Reservation Dogs,' Too

A long-awaited modern Indigenous renaissance is happening in Hollywood. Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” began streaming in the spring. Netflix’s “Rez Ball” and NBC series “Sovereign” are set to debut soon. One comedy, co-written by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, has largely occupied the limelight since its summer premiere: “Reservation Dogs.” Directed...
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Primetimer

Black Native Americans call out Reservation Dogs for failing to include their lived experiences

"FX on Hulu regarded Reservation Dogs as 'the first show on cable television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters on the series are Indigenous,'" says Ruth Etiesit Samuel. "However, Black Native viewers felt excluded from the series, spurring conversation across social media regarding anti-Blackness in Native American communities and the complexity of Indigenous identity. With Season 2 on the way, many Black Natives are hoping to see their lives accurately represented on-screen and their voices heard in the writers room."
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
