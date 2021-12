HYANNIS — After 32 years as founder and chief executive officer, Dan Wolf is handing over leadership of Cape Air to current president Linda Markham. Wolf will step down as CEO on Jan. 1. Markham will assume that position as one of the few female airline CEO's in the world and the only one at a major or regional airline in the U.S. Cape Air employees were told of the executive changes this morning.

