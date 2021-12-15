Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”

