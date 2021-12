The best new SUVs are the kind of vehicles that you’ll feel great about driving. They’re safe, sturdy, and they look good. When you’re car shopping, it can be overwhelming to sort through all of the SUV rankings to see which one is a good fit for you. That’s why using Consumer Reports recommended lists is so helpful. If you’re in the market for a midsize three-row SUV, you’ll be glad to know that the 2022 Kia Telluride, 2022 Toyota Highlander, and 2022 Hyundai Palisade are all recommended by Consumer Reports.

BUYING CARS ・ 17 DAYS AGO