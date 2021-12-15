Sugar's Pick December 13, 2021

“Why isn’t there one bar with more than one flavor?” This was the unanswered question that drove Miss Maude’s owner Jessica Leonard to set out and create her own. While living in New York City, where she previously held a pastry internship at Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, she connected with a third-generation chocolatier in Coney Island, sought out custom molds and worked with a former culinary instructor to develop recipes. “People said, ‘You’re absolutely crazy — this will take too much time, do not do it,’ ” Leonard recalls. Naysayers be silenced. The 40-year-old recently landed her bars — each of which has eight distinct pieces — in Bloomingdale’s stores and on out-of-the-ordinary gift site uncommongoods.com, released her current selections in milk chocolate varieties, and has a boozy bourbon-themed, luxury-inspired bar on the way. “I definitely have not seen anyone do anything at all like us,” Leonard says of her products, which include the Theater Bar, including cola and blue-raspberry sour gummy squares, and the Apres Ski, which features the flavors of fondue, s’mores and a hot toddy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO