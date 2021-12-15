Vols are No. 1 in final rankings

No. 1 Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 36-31, in the 2021 Fall Division-I Collegiate Club Rugby Championship Dec. 4 at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina.

Tennessee (11-0) concluded its 2021 fall season as D-1AA national champions and outscored its opponents, 373-127. The Vols recorded three shutouts this season.

Alex Goff of the Goff Rugby Report released final rankings following the 2021 season.

Tennessee is No. 1 and the full rankings can be viewed here.

Tennessee’s 2021 rugby schedule