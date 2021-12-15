ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols are No. 1 in final rankings

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 36-31, in the 2021 Fall Division-I Collegiate Club Rugby Championship Dec. 4 at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina.

Tennessee (11-0) concluded its 2021 fall season as D-1AA national champions and outscored its opponents, 373-127. The Vols recorded three shutouts this season.

Alex Goff of the Goff Rugby Report released final rankings following the 2021 season.

Tennessee is No. 1 and the full rankings can be viewed here.

Tennessee’s 2021 rugby schedule

  • Sept. 4 at Ohio State (W, 30-23)
  • Sept. 5 at Cincinnati (W, 22-0)
  • Sept. 18 at Kennesaw State (forfeit awarded to UT)
  • Oct. 2 vs. Kentucky (W, 22-15)
  • Oct. 16 vs. Clemson (W, 41-25)
  • Oct. 22 at Alabama (W, 51-0)
  • Oct. 30 at South Carolina (W, 45-0)
  • Nov. 6 vs. Georgia (W, 67-7)
  • Nov. 13 vs. Georgia (W, 33-9) *SCRC semifinal
  • Nov. 20 vs. Clemson (W, 26-17) *SCRC championship
  • Dec. 4 vs. Bowling Green (W, 36-31) *Division-I Collegiate Club Rugby Championship

